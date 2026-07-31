Puerto Rico National Guard swears in two new Inspector General NCOs

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (PR) Carlos J. Rivera Román, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, administered the oath of office to two new Inspector General noncommissioned officers, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Pedro Morales and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Richard Mercedes, July 31, 2026, in the Adjutant General's conference room at Joint Force Headquarters, formally welcoming them into the Office of the Inspector General.

The pair take on the role following the departure of Master Sgt. Emiliano Agosto, who concluded three years as the Puerto Rico National Guard's Inspector General NCO in July before transferring to the 101st Troop Command.

For Morales, the assignment marks a new chapter built on a demanding selection process.

"It's a very special moment because it's a position of prestige," Morales said, speaking in Spanish. "The process we went through, a very detailed process of scrutiny, gives us the opportunity to continue serving within the organization, but now in a way that lets us impact a much greater group, looking at the processes from a broader perspective."

Looking ahead, Morales said he wants to focus on improving how the office supports Soldiers navigating personnel and medical processes, while ensuring the office's compliance role stays grounded in helping Soldiers rather than simply passing judgment.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to be considered and selected for this position," Morales said. "This role helps us mature, both militarily and personally, and all the tools we've learned we'll apply during the three years the position requires; to provide guidance, teach, train and assist both civilians and service members."

Mercedes said the new assignment is an opportunity to reinforce the values that have long defined the office.

"For me, this represents putting into practice, even more, the integrity and impartiality that has represented the IG office for so many years," Mercedes said. "We have to represent inside and outside the IG office what it truly means to be there: helping Soldiers with whatever they need, which is basically what the IG office is for."

Mercedes said he hopes to expand the office's role as a resource for Soldiers and leaders alike, emphasizing education over enforcement.

"One of the important parts is to teach and assist, not just investigate or inspect," Mercedes said. "The IG office has open doors to provide guidance and teach the processes in every aspect, and that's something we want to build on going forward."

Both NCOs said the office remains available to Soldiers, family members and civilians with questions or concerns, regardless of whether a case requires formal follow-up.

"We're here to assist," Mercedes said. "Our doors are open."