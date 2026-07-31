LCID 2026: Airworthiness Reforms Push Speed in Order to Field Platforms Faster

DAYTON, Ohio (AFLCMC) — AtLife Cycle Industry Days (LCID), attendees get to interact with Air Force senior leaders and industry executives during immersive panel experiences. LCID is presented annually by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, AFLCMC Deputy Commander Col. Chadwick M. Steipp moderated a panel called “ATS and the Refinement of the Airworthiness Process.” Panel speakers included Lily S. Arcusa, SES, Director of AFLCMC’s Engineering Directorate and Technical Airworthiness Authority for Air Force weapon systems; Col. Paul W. Tinker, Deputy Director, AFLCMC’s Mobility Directorate; Col. Timothy J. Spaulding, Portfolio Acquisition Executive, AFLCMC’s Bombers Directorate; Jorge Gonzalez, Senior Associate, *Dayton Aerospace.

An overarching theme of the hour-long discussion was shifting from compliance checklists to a tailored, risk-based approach to unlock speed to match the service's new Acquisition Transformation Strategy (ATS).

Arcusa told the audience that to speed up acquisition action, a more “risk-based tailored-made process” has been evolving, which can bypass non-relevant criteria by using higher level assessments at the start of a program or with experimental platforms to remove hurdles. She noted the overarching approach is not about “cutting corners but giving us an ability to really think through at the appropriate level.” Arcusa also noted an on-going effort to shift lower-risk projects and responsibilities to program offices when appropriate and that there is an on-going dialogue with program offices and industry to further streamline airworthiness processes.

To field software faster, Col. Tinker advocated for a move toward “certifying the pipeline, not the product” to provide warfighters with greater capabilities sooner. He also said utilizing more risk-based approaches for non-critical software and embracing modularity can remove software bottlenecks.

Asked how to reduce the amount of testing required during development, Col. Spaulding said a key was to “test early,” noting that the testing process is about discovery, with a driving goal to provide needed data to help the program move the overall process forward. He noted that industry generates data in the developmental process and appropriately using it may reduce duplicative testing.

Discussing how sometimes knowledge may become siloed, Gonzalez pushed audience members to remove barriers within and between program offices and noted it shouldn’t be assumed that engineers within the same company are always speaking with each other.

Throughout their remarks, the panel spoke about how airworthiness processes continue to evolve, and success requires setting clear expectations, leveraging solid engineering and empowering a trained workforce to deliver capabilities faster.

*Note: No federal endorsement implied.