Fort Sill Mourns the Loss of Two 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers

FORT SILL, Okla. — The Fort Sill community and the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade aredeeply saddened to confirm the loss of two Soldiers, Pfc. Jabari Linwood Roebuck and Pfc.Chamill Larai London.

Pfc. Roebuck enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 2024 as an Air and Missile Defense

Crewmember (14P). He was assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery

Regiment, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill in May 2025.

Pfc. London enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2025 as an Air and Missile Defense Crewmember

(14P). She was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air

Defense Artillery Regiment, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill in December 2025.

The 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade was the first assignment for both Soldiers following the

completion of their initial entry training.

Col. Lourdes Costas, commander of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, expressed the unit's

profound sorrow: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, friends, and loved ones of Pfc. Jabari

Roebuck and Pfc. Chamill London as they navigate this incredibly difficult loss. Jabari and

Chamill were valued members of the Archer Brigade family who answered their nation’s call to

serve with utmost dedication and professionalism. We honor them for their service and the

impact they had on those who knew them.”

The Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, BG Patrick Costello, stated:

“The welfare of our Soldiers and their Families remains our top priority. Command leadership is

actively ensuring that the affected units and Families are receiving the appropriate care,

counseling, and support resources.”

The Fort Sill Garrison Chaplain, Col. James Fisher, added: “In times of sudden and unimaginable loss, we must lean on one another for strength. We pray for comfort and peace for the families of Pfc. Roebuck and Pfc. London. I want to remind our community that our Unit Ministry teams, behavioral health specialists, and Military and Family

Life Counselors are fully available to support any Soldier grieving this loss.”

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Lead Authorities & Media Queries

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) is the lead release authority for

individual service records and official information regarding this incident.

Per Department of the Army protocol, the official confirmation of service and release of names is

strictly held until at least 24 hours after all next of kin notifications have been completed.

We refer the media to the following lead authorities for this incident:

For Soldier service records and official unit/personnel updates: Please submit your query directly

to the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) Public Affairs Office at

usarmy.redstone.smdc.mbx.public-affairs@army.mil.

For active investigation details: Please contact the Lawton Police Department, as they are the

lead investigative agency working in coordination with Army CID.

We thank the community and the media for their professionalism and for respecting the families'

privacy during this difficult time.