Join Santa Fe County for new water station ribbon cutting, Aug. 12

SANTA FE, N.M., July 31, 2026—Join Santa Fe County at a ribbon cutting for the recently completed bulk water station that is located next to the Turquoise Trail Volunteer Fire Station, at 3 Turquoise Trail Court. Gather at the fire station, on Aug. 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., for refreshments and background information about the project.

The Turquoise Trail Bulk Water Station was built to provide a reliable source of potable water for residential use to constituents who are not within the service area of Santa Fe County Utilities. Construction ran from June 2025 through May 2026 and finished two months ahead of schedule. The project cost just under $4.3 million, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, with most of the funds going toward the expansion of water pipelines along New Mexico State Road 14.

“This bulk water station will be a great service to the residents of this part of Santa Fe County where many people are experiencing wells running dry. It will be much more convenient since this water station is only open to small users,” said Commissioner, District 5, Hank Hughes.

The station is available to authorized customers 24/7 and features automated access, live metering, and remote monitoring. An authorized customer is anyone with a Santa Fe County Utilities residential bulk water account (details on how to set up an account are below). Once you establish an account, you will receive a passcode to operate the station. Water is metered and billed to the customer based on use.

The station is supplied by Santa Fe County’s potable water system, which receives water from a combination of Buckman Direct Diversion (San Juan-Chama Project and Rio Grande surface water) and groundwater sources.

This water station is part of ongoing efforts to provide needed services across the County. Santa Fe County Utilities division is also working on ways to provide treated effluent water stations to help conserve potable drinking water. Treated effluent water can be used for things like dust mitigation, construction, landscape irrigation, and other non-potable uses. Additionally, a bulk water station is planned for the areas surrounding Arroyo Hondo, to better distribute services across the County.

How to set up a bulk water account for residential use

To set up an account, visit the Santa Fe County Utilities Division Office, located at 424 New Mexico Highway 599, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please note, offices are closed on holidays and weekends.

Santa Fe County residents must provide:

Valid photo identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, or military identification.

Proof of address, including a current utility bill, property tax statement, lease agreement, or other document showing the residential address.

Payment for the application fee and pre-paid water via check, cashier's check, or money order only (no cash accepted, though credit or debit cards are accepted for a fee after account creation).

Resident rates and fees

Application fee of $18.00

Current rate of $0.01 per gallon

An insufficient funds penalty of $25.00 for returned checks

For more information about Santa Fe County bulk water stations and how to set up an account, visit the facility webpage. For questions, call (505) 992-9870 or email SFCutil@SantaFeCountyNM.gov.