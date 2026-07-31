The Courage Club Partners with The Seagate to Empower the Next Generation of Girls to become Fierce Female Leaders

Delray Beach event on August 8 will focus on building courage, confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit in young girls

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Courage Club, an organization dedicated to raising the next generation of innovative, driven leaders, today announced a special event on August 8 in partnership with The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club, serving as the event's primary sponsor.The event is designed to instill courage, confidence, and an entrepreneurial spirit in girls, giving them the tools and mindset to become strong, capable leaders in their communities and beyond."We are proud to partner with The Seagate Hotel on this important event," said Kelly Roach, Co-Founder of Courage Club. "Their commitment to serving families in Delray Beach and their investment in the future of girls becoming leaders makes them the ideal partner for this mission."As primary sponsor, The Seagate Hotel’s support underscores its ongoing dedication to the Delray Beach community and to initiatives that help young girls grow into confident, capable leaders. "At The Seagate, we're proud to invest in the future of girls becoming leaders in our community because empowering tomorrow's changemakers strengthens Delray Beach for generations to come," said Alex Prouty, General Manager of The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club. "That commitment is reflected throughout Turnberry, where we're fortunate to be led by accomplished women like Jackie Soffer and Mary Rogers, who demonstrate every day the impact strong female leadership can have on an organization and its community."Courage Club invites the local community to get involved, whether becoming a club member, sponsor, or sharing the cause.Learn more, become a sponsor, or support the Courage Club at: www.courageclubforgirls.com About The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach ClubThe Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club, part of Turnberry’s distinguished portfolio, is a proud supporter of strong families in Delray Beach and is committed to investing in the future of girls becoming leaders in their community. Turnberry is a leading developer, owner and operator of luxury destinations, from hotels and restaurants to residential, retail and mixed-use projects. Within this legacy, The Seagate offers expansive venues where your most important gatherings feel effortless. With a refined blend of bespoke luxury and seaside charm, it is the ideal setting for your next family vacation or special celebration. www.seagatedelray.com

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