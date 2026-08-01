Contraceptive Devices Market Research Reveals Strong 6.2% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Contraceptive Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The contraceptive devices industry has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, responding to evolving healthcare needs and increased awareness about family planning. As global initiatives and technological advancements progress, this sector is poised for sustained growth. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of contraceptive devices.

Market Size and Growth Outlook in the Contraceptive Devices Market

The contraceptive devices market has experienced robust growth recently, with its size projected to rise from $13.55 billion in 2025 to $14.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by enhanced awareness of family planning methods, government-led population control initiatives, the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, expanded reproductive health services, and better access to over-the-counter contraceptive products.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong expansion, reaching $18.31 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this future growth include a stronger emphasis on reproductive rights and women’s health, growing interest in long-term and low-maintenance contraceptive options, the rise of digital health platforms and online pharmacies, increasing acceptance of male contraceptive methods, and heightened efforts by public organizations and NGOs promoting sexual health. Key trends expected to influence the market include the wider use of long-acting reversible contraceptives, a surge in demand for female-controlled contraceptive choices, greater acceptance of non-hormonal methods, expanded access through online and public health channels, and an increased focus on dual protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Understanding the Purpose and Variety of Contraceptive Devices

Contraceptive devices serve as medical tools designed primarily to prevent pregnancy and, in some cases, reduce the risk of STIs. These devices come in multiple forms, each employing distinct mechanisms to ensure effectiveness. Their main role is to avoid unintended pregnancies while also offering protection against infections in certain cases, making them a crucial component in sexual and reproductive healthcare.

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Rising Sexually Transmitted Diseases as a Key Growth Driver for the Contraceptive Devices Market

One of the primary forces driving the contraceptive devices market forward is the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These infections, transmitted mainly through sexual contact, affect various parts of the body and can cause a range of health complications. Factors such as greater sexual activity, inadequate use of protective measures, poor sexual health education, and limited access to healthcare and testing services have all contributed to the rise in STD cases globally.

Contraceptive devices, particularly condoms, play a vital role in combating this trend by acting as a barrier that lowers the chance of transmission through preventing direct contact with infectious fluids and lesions. For example, in July 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported that England recorded 401,800 new STI diagnoses in 2023, a 4.7% increase from 383,789 cases in 2022. Gonorrhea diagnoses rose by 7.5%, climbing from 79,268 in 2022 to 85,223 in 2023, while infectious syphilis cases increased by 9.4%, from 8,693 to 9,513 during the same period. This upward trend in STIs clearly supports the growing demand for contraceptive devices.

Regional Landscape and Market Leadership in Contraceptive Devices by 2026

In terms of regional market share, North America emerged as the largest market for contraceptive devices in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding awareness about reproductive health. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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