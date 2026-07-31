Rooted in Compassion: Foster Parent Conference

The Youth Advisory Board of Onslow County LINKS will be holding a youth-led foster parent conference 10AM-2PM Saturday, August 1 at Catalyst Church (1925 Gum Branch Rd). This conference is different from typical trainings you may have attended - it is youth-led and centered around the youth experience in foster care. The Rooted in Compassion conference is open to current foster parents, foster-to-adopt and parents interested in becoming foster parents.

This event will include:

Resource table with representation from community partners

Breakout sessions led by youth and young adults

A live Q+A panel featuring youth perspectives

The conference also includes light refreshments in the morning and lunch provided at noon. Those interested in attending this educational event should register in advance at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=FeBctOJ0eEaAjXsztHKSN6pD4qkMGuRKm3naBLt_ojRUNkpNTE1OREM5RVZZMFBHTU4wVllIVVMxVy4u&route=shorturl