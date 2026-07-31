Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,433 in the last 365 days.

Rooted in Compassion: Foster Parent Conference

The Youth Advisory Board of Onslow County LINKS will be holding a youth-led foster parent conference 10AM-2PM Saturday, August 1 at Catalyst Church (1925 Gum Branch Rd). This conference is different from typical trainings you may have attended - it is youth-led and centered around the youth experience in foster care. The Rooted in Compassion conference is open to current foster parents, foster-to-adopt and parents interested in becoming foster parents. 

This event will include: 

  • Resource table with representation from community partners 
  • Breakout sessions led by youth and young adults
  • A live Q+A panel featuring youth perspectives 

The conference also includes light refreshments in the morning and lunch provided at noon. Those interested in attending this educational event should register in advance at  https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=FeBctOJ0eEaAjXsztHKSN6pD4qkMGuRKm3naBLt_ojRUNkpNTE1OREM5RVZZMFBHTU4wVllIVVMxVy4u&route=shorturl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rooted in Compassion: Foster Parent Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.