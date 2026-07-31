Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson Named Order of the Eastern Star Citizen of the Year

Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has been named the recipient of the 2026 Order of the Eastern Star Citizen of the Year Award at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Tennessee Annual Gala, one of the organization's most prestigious annual honors recognizing exceptional leadership and service to the community.

The event was held Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Sheraton Music City Nashville Airport in partnership with the Arvin W. Glass Tennessee Charitable Foundation and Excelsior Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Tennessee Jurisdiction, Prince Hall Affiliation during the 144th Annual Session.

The Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual whose leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service have made a lasting and meaningful impact on the community.

"Karen Johnson exemplifies servant leadership through her unwavering commitment to public service, integrity, and improving the lives of the citizens of Davidson County," stated Dr. Crystal E. Banks, 32nd Grand Worthy Matron of the Excelsior Grand Chapter.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive the 2026 Order of the Eastern Star Citizen of the Year Award," Johnson said. "I am deeply humbled by this recognition and grateful to be acknowledged by an organization whose values of faith, integrity, compassion, and service have been part of my family's legacy. This award inspires me to continue serving our community with humility, purpose, and a steadfast commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others."

For Johnson, the recognition carries special personal significance. Her father was a devoted Mason and her mother and grandmother were proud members of the Order of the Eastern Star. Receiving this award from an organization that has long been part of her family's heritage makes the honor especially meaningful.

Today, the Excelsior Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Tennessee Jurisdiction, Prince Hall Affiliation, includes more than 70 chapters across Tennessee, continuing its longstanding mission of charitable service, leadership, and community engagement.

The Register of Deeds is a constitutional office established by the Tennessee General Assembly as the custodian of legal documents pertaining to real property. The office is currently led by Karen Johnson, who made history as the first woman and African American elected to the position.