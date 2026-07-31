Nashville's Annual Night Out Against Crime Celebrations to be Held on October 6 This Year

A reminder that Nashville’s annual Night Out Against Crime celebrations will be held on Tuesday, October 6, rather than the first Tuesday in August as in years past.

The MNPD’s precinct community coordinators made the recommendation to move Night Out to October 6 due to the extreme heat of August and to allow families to attend events without the competing demands of back-to-school preparations.

The police department’s nine precincts and specialized components look forward to attending the numerous Night Out events (locations forthcoming soon) throughout the Nashville community on October 6.

