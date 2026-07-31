Soap Free Procyon® Earns CRI Seal of Approval for Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray® and Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner®

Soap Free Procyon Product Group Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray

ap Free Procyon® has earned the Carpet and Rug Institute's Seal of Approval for Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray® and Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner®

This milestone reinforces what professional carpet care technicians, facilities managers, and eco-conscious homeowners have known for nearly four decades.” — Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing today announced that its Soap Free Procyon® brand has been awarded the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) Seal of Approval for two of its core products: Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray® and Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner®. The certification, granted by the carpet industry's leading authority on care and performance testing, confirms that both formulations meet or exceed rigorous scientific standards for soil removal, residue prevention, and fiber protection.

The CRI Seal of Approval Carpet Cleaning Testing Program evaluates products on three critical performance metrics: soil removal efficacy, residue and re-soiling prevention, and colorfastness and fiber protection. Products that earn the seal demonstrate they can lift embedded dirt without leaving behind detergent residue that attracts new soil, while preserving the original integrity and appearance of carpet fibers and dyes. For professional carpet care technicians, facilities managers, and procurement teams, the certification serves as an independent, third-party assurance that a product performs at the level required by top carpet manufacturers worldwide.

"This milestone reinforces what professional carpet care technicians, facilities managers, and eco-conscious homeowners have known for nearly four decades: Procyon delivers uncompromised cleaning power while maintaining the highest safety and environmental standards in the industry," Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing, Inc., announcing the certification.

A Legacy of Safer, Smarter Formulation

Soap Free Procyon® was founded more than 38 years ago by Ivan Day on a simple principle: doing the right thing for customers, occupants, and the environment. At a time when traditional carpet detergents relied on harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and heavy solvents, Procyon pioneered an alternative approach that has since become the brand's defining standard.

• 100% soap-free and residue-free — unlike traditional detergents that leave a soap film acting as a dirt magnet, Procyon leaves zero sticky residue, keeping treated surfaces clean longer.

• Zero VOCs — certified free of volatile organic compounds as defined by GS-37, ensuring formulas do not degrade indoor air quality or emit harmful off-gassing.

• Asthma & Allergy Approved — odor-free, fragrance-free, and dye-free, making it suitable for sensitive individuals, pet-friendly homes, and enclosed environments such as schools and medical facilities.

• Industry-leading concentration and efficiency — a single gallon of Procyon concentrate can clean up to 10,000 square feet, and its dual function as both pre-spray and rinsing agent condenses traditional 4-to-5-step cleaning jobs into just one or two steps.

Built for Every Environment, From Commercial to Residential

The newly certified Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray® and Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner® are engineered to perform across a wide range of settings, from commercial cleaning operations and high-traffic healthcare facilities to households with children and pets. The CRI certification gives professional buyers an added layer of confidence when selecting products that must balance uncompromising cleaning performance with strict safety and sustainability requirements.

For cleaning professionals and facility decision-makers evaluating green-certified alternatives, this recognition positions Soap Free Procyon as a benchmark option that pairs verified performance with a decades-long safety record. Additional product details are available at soapfreeprocyon.com/for-professionals.

About the Carpet and Rug Institute

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) is the national trade association representing carpet and rug manufacturers and suppliers of raw materials and services to the industry. CRI is the leading source for science-based information on carpet, with a mission to provide the carpet industry, its customers, and the public with facts that enable informed flooring choices. The Seal of Approval program helps consumers make better purchasing decisions by ensuring that the products they choose will work effectively without damaging carpet. For more information, visit www.carpet-rug.org.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. is located in the Great Pacific Northwest in Spokane, Washington. Founded nearly 40 years ago, the company's commitment to the cleaning industry is to lessen the impact of toxic chemicals on the environment and to customers' health. All Soap Free Procyon® products are soap-free, detergent-free, odorless, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and biodegradable with no VOCs. Soap Free Procyon® cleaning products carry more testing and certifications than any comparable product in the industry, ensuring customers are on their way to a safer, healthier environment. For more information, visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.



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