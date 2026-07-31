How Much is the Lombardo-Trump Economy Costing Nevadans This Week? (“I Don’t Get Paid Very Much” Edition)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada is one of the worst states to move to, study says

Fox 5: Nevada gas prices continue to climb

Welcome back to your weekly rundown of the damage the Lombardo-Trump economy is doing to Nevada — from driving up costs to leaving working families behind.

While an out-of-touch Joe Lombardo complains that his six-figure pay isn’t enough, his salary is 334% higher than the average individual income in Nevada as families are drowning in sky-high groceries, gas, and health care bills. As inflation outpaces Nevadans’ wage growth, food and grocery prices are up 33% — the highest spike in 50 years.

Lombardo’s “commanding officer” Donald Trump is coming to town next week despite the president’s approval rating sinking underwater by double digits. Ahead of Trump’s visit, Lombardo continues to take orders from the White House, signing a letter in support of Trump’s endless war with Iran all while gas prices continue to climb with no end in sight.

📉 Here are the latest headlines on the Lombardo-Trump economy:

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada is one of the worst states to move to, study says

Fox 5: Nevada gas prices continue to climb

New York Post: Food prices up 33% as Americans battle highest grocery price spike in 50 years — with no relief in sight

Reno Gazette Journal: Reno median home price surges past $700,000 for the first time

Bloomberg: US Mortgage Rates Rise, Extending Gains for Third Straight Week

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Las Vegas airport has steepest monthly passenger decline in June

CNN: Fact check: Eggs are cheaper than when Trump returned to office. ‘Everything else’? Absolutely not

📉 And here’s what they’re saying about it online:

📉 And finally, here’s what they’re saying on the airwaves:

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