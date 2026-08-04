Bee Line Promotes Charles Young to Chief Operating Officer to Support Continued Regional Growth

Commercial Cleaning Company located in Chicago, IL

Leadership promotion reinforces Bee Line's commitment to operational excellence as the company expands throughout the Midwest.

His leadership has strengthened our operations at every level, and as we continue expanding throughout the Nation, I can't think of a better person to help lead us into the future.” — Jamie Henry, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee Line, a leading provider of commercial cleaning and facility services, is proud to announce the promotion of Charles Young to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously serving as Vice President, Charles has played a pivotal role in strengthening Bee Line's operations and supporting the company's continued expansion into new markets across the Nation.Since joining Bee Line, Charles has helped lead operational initiatives that have improved service delivery, strengthened internal processes, and positioned the company for sustainable growth. His leadership has been instrumental as Bee Line continues expanding its commercial cleaning services into new regions while maintaining the consistency and responsiveness clients have come to expect.Charles brings an exceptional background in leadership, logistics, and operations to his new role. A Missouri native and Army veteran, he served as a logistics officer in the United States Army for more than 20 years, where he developed extensive experience in strategic planning, operational management, and resource coordination. Following his military service, Charles spent more than 14 years managing Federal Law Enforcement operations, leading complex teams and overseeing mission-critical operations in demanding environments.That combination of military leadership, operational expertise, and team development has made Charles an invaluable part of Bee Line's continued success."Charles has been instrumental in helping Bee Line grow while never losing sight of what matters most: taking care of our people and delivering exceptional service to our customers," said Jamie Henry, Founder and Owner of Bee Line. "His leadership has strengthened our operations at every level, and as we continue expanding throughout the Nation, I can't think of a better person to help lead us into the future. We're excited to have Charles in charge."In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Charles will oversee daily operations, support continued geographic expansion and work closely with leadership to ensure Bee Line maintains the high standards of service that have fueled its growth across healthcare , education, manufacturing, commercial, and industrial facilities."I've always believed that great organizations succeed because of great people," said Charles. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving alongside such a dedicated team. Bee Line has built an outstanding culture focused on accountability, continuous improvement, and customer service, and I'm excited to help build on that foundation as we continue growing into new communities."The promotion comes during an exciting period for Bee Line as the company continues expanding its footprint throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and other National markets. By investing in experienced leadership and operational excellence, Bee Line is well positioned to support organizations that need reliable, scalable commercial cleaning solutions across multiple locations.As demand continues to grow for professional facility services, Bee Line remains committed to delivering customized cleaning programs backed by experienced leadership, responsive service, and a culture of continuous improvement.To learn more about Bee Line and its commercial cleaning services, visit www.beelinesupport.com or contact the team to schedule a consultation.About Bee LineBee Line provides comprehensive commercial cleaning and facility support services for healthcare organizations, educational institutions, manufacturing facilities, offices, industrial properties, and other commercial environments. With a focus on operational excellence, customized cleaning programs, and long-term client partnerships, Bee Line helps organizations maintain cleaner, healthier, and more productive facilities throughout the Nation.

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