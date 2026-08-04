PREVUE MEETINGS + INCENTIVES AND CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH MEETING PLANNER APPRECIATION MONTH

Calling on the Industry to Unite in Recognizing the Professionals Who Connect the World

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark announcement at The Next-Gen Experience Summit at Caesars New Orleans Hotel & Casino, Prevue Meetings + Incentives , published by Worth International Media, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, officially launched the inaugural Meeting Planner Appreciation Month . Beginning this September, the annual industry-wide initiative will recognize the professionals whose work powers meetings, conventions, incentive travel programs, exhibitions around the world.Meeting and incentive planners are the architects behind experiences that bring people together, inspire innovation, strengthen organizations, reward achievement and generate billions of dollars in economic impact for destinations worldwide. Yet despite their profound influence across business, hospitality, tourism, education and community development, the profession has never had a unified global observance dedicated to celebrating its collective contributions.Today, that changes.Rooted in Worth International Media's mission of A World Connected, Meeting Planner Appreciation Month is an industry-wide initiative led by Prevue Meetings + Incentives in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment and industry partners. Associations, destinations, convention and visitors bureaus, hotels, convention centers, venues, suppliers, corporations, tourism organizations, educators and meeting professionals worldwide are invited to unite each September in recognizing the vision, leadership, creativity and dedication of the professionals who make meaningful connections possible through live experiences."Meeting planners create the experiences where ideas are shared, partnerships are built and businesses grow, yet their work often happens behind the scenes," said Laurel Herman, President of Worth International Media and Publisher of Prevue Meetings + Incentives. "Meeting Planner Appreciation Month was created to give our industry one collective moment each year to recognize these extraordinary professionals. While Prevue is proud to lead this initiative, our hope is that it becomes a tradition embraced by the entire meetings industry for years to come."Throughout September, meetingplannerappreciationmonth.com will serve as the official home of the initiative, featuring a digital Yearbook celebrating meeting and incentive planners, sponsor-produced thank-you video tributes, educational resources, exclusive giveaways, and resources to help organizations celebrate their own planning teams. The month-long celebration will also introduce the inaugural Planner of the Year, presented by Caesars Entertainment, honoring an outstanding meeting and incentive professional nominated by industry associations and peers.“Meeting planners are the driving force behind the experiences that connect people, inspire ideas and strengthen businesses. Caesars Entertainment is proud to partner with Prevue Meetings + Incentives to launch Meeting Planner Appreciation Month and recognize the extraordinary professionals who make it all possible,” said Reina Herschdorfer, Director of Marketing, National Meetings & Events - Caesars Entertainment.The inaugural Meeting Planner Appreciation Month marks the beginning of what organizers envision as an enduring annual tradition. Organizations are encouraged to celebrate meeting and incentive planners in ways that are meaningful to their communities, including appreciation campaigns, planner recognition programs, awards, educational initiatives, community service projects, social media engagement and local celebrations.As one of the meetings industry's leading media brands, Prevue Meetings + Incentives believes Meeting Planner Appreciation Month belongs to the global industry it serves. Organizations of every size are invited to celebrate exceptional planners, share their stories and help build a lasting tradition that recognizes the professionals who connect people, businesses and destinations around the world.Organizations, destinations, suppliers and meeting professionals interested in participating in Meeting Planner Appreciation Month can learn more, access promotional resources and join the celebration by visiting meetingplannerappreciationmonth.com.ABOUT PREVUE MEETINGS + INCENTIVESSince 2009, Prevue Meetings + Incentives, published by Worth International Media, has been a trusted resource for meeting and incentive professionals, delivering destination insights, industry news, educational content, research, and thought leadership that empower planners to create exceptional meetings and events. Guided by Worth International Media's mission of A World Connected, Prevue is committed to strengthening the global meetings industry by fostering meaningful connections, sharing innovative ideas, and championing the professionals who bring people together.ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT MEETINGS & EVENTS The largest casino entertainment company in the U.S., Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers meeting and event planners one dedicated team, united nationwide, committed to providing the most successful meeting experiences possible. With one call or email, planners have access to more than 50 properties, with more than 2.1 million square feet of meeting space and more than 50,000 guest rooms. Planners can mix and match properties and venues within a destination under a single contract and minimum. Caesars Rewards Meeting Diamond Program provides elite perks, rewards, and privileges. For more information, please visit http://www.CaesarsMeansBusiness.com MEDIA CONTACT:

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