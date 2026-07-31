Julie Nill, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as National Sales Director at Leading Edge Payments

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales Leader Driving National Growth, Client Expansion, and Strategic Innovation in Payment SolutionsFort Wayne, Indiana – Julie Nill sums up her life in three words: Faith, Family, and Action. Her faith sustains her, her family motivates her, and her willingness to act — decisively and with purpose — defines how she shows up in both. A proud wife, mother of four and grandmother of two, Julie credits her family as the driving force behind her professional successShe is a dynamic sales and business development leader whose career reflects more than two decades of growth, innovation, and measurable impact across telecommunications, digital advertising, and financial technology. Known for her entrepreneurial mindset and revenue-driven leadership style, Julie has built a professional legacy defined by resilience, adaptability, and a consistent commitment to helping businesses expand and succeed. Her success is motivated by her dedication to faith and family.Julie’s professional journey began at an early age, delivering newspapers in middle school—an experience that sparked her entrepreneurial spirit and introduced her to the fundamentals of responsibility, discipline, and income generation. That early drive continued through high school, where she balanced athletics and social activities while working in her family’s automobile business. The experience gave her hands-on exposure to sales, customer service, and financing, and sharpened her ability to manage multiple responsibilities and competing demands successfully. After graduating from Purdue University’s Daniels School of Business, she played a pivotal role in expanding the family business by creating a dedicated department for credit-challenged customers and negotiating with more than 20 banks to secure lower interest rates for clients. These early experiences shaped her belief that success is rooted in creating opportunity, supporting families, and building financial stability, allowing people to make meaningful memories.After the sale of her family’s business, Julie went on to spend 27 years with Comcast, where she built a distinguished career advancing through roles in regional sales and leadership within television and digital advertising. Throughout her tenure, she became known for her ability to lead high-performing teams, develop strategic partnerships, and adapt to rapid changes in media and technology. Her leadership contributed to sustained revenue growth while strengthening client relationships across diverse markets.Julie attributes much of her success during this period to one of her mentors, Sherry Clark, who served as her sales leader and coach. She describes Sherry’s mentorship as transformative, helping her identify blind spots in her leadership style and navigate complex interpersonal and professional challenges. This guidance reinforced key principles that continue to define Julie’s leadership approach today, including persistence, continuous self-improvement, goal clarity, and the importance of taking immediate, intentional action.Following an early retirement prompted by corporate restructuring, Julie embraced change once again as an opportunity for reinvention. She joined Leading Edge Payments, where she has played a central role in driving organizational growth and transformation. Beginning by leveraging her extensive professional network for introductions and referrals, collaborative approach and willingness to take initiative, she quickly expanded her impact across multiple areas of the business.Her contributions include revamping the company website, developing marketing campaigns, recruiting advisors nationwide, establishing standard operating procedures, and collaborating on operational structure and scalability. Under her leadership and collaborative approach, Leading Edge Payments has grown to include more than 40 advisors serving customers across 48 states. Today, Julie supports a diverse portfolio of clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises and franchise organizations with more than 750 locations, specializing in merchant services and electronic payment solutions. In addition to her direct sales contributions, she plays a key role in coaching and supporting her expanding sales force, ensuring alignment, consistency, and long-term growth.Another foundational influence in Julie’s career is the book The Wisdom of Oz, which introduced the leadership philosophy “see it, own it, solve it, do it.” This guiding principle has become central to her personal and professional mindset. Julie applies this framework by identifying challenges clearly, taking accountability for what she can control, developing practical solutions, and executing with decisiveness. She credits this philosophy with helping her maintain focus, clarity, and momentum in high-pressure environments as well as navigate life situations.Julie also believes that every struggle carries inherent value. She embraces challenges and sees them as opportunities for growth, character development, and expanded capability. Even in moments of unexpected change, she has learned to adopt a forward-looking mindset that transforms disruption into opportunity. She continues to seek out challenging projects, expand her knowledge base, and engage with peers who broaden her perspective. Guided by a “glass half full” philosophy and a strong sense of faith, she believes she is placed in situations that foster both personal and professional development. She also emphasizes personal accountability as a cornerstone of success, noting that individuals are responsible for the decisions they make and the outcomes they create. In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, Julie notes that sales and business development require constant adaptation, as industries continue to shift due to technology, market dynamics, and changing customer expectations. Professionals who resist change may struggle, while those who embrace it position themselves for sustained growth and opportunity. Across her career, Julie has remained grounded in core values of adaptability, accountability, gratitude, and continuous growth, crediting her multiple career transitions as defining moments that strengthened her ability to view change as opportunity rather than uncertainty.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Julie has ever received is simple yet powerful: “Stop talking and listen.” This principle has shaped her approach to leadership, sales, and mentorship. She encourages young women entering sales to first identify their strengths and build confidence from within, recognizing that the road to success is filled with rejection and requires resilience to persist through setbacks. She reminds herself and those she mentors that every opportunity is either a win or a learning experience—in her view, there are no true losses, only lessons that contribute to future success and better outcomes. This mindset fosters persistence, optimism, and continuous improvement.She encourages professionals to reflect on their education, certifications, training, and lived experiences, recognizing that each contributes to resilience and professional readiness. She further advises approaching each day with the intention to uplift others, build meaningful connections, and positively influence those around them—an approach she believes defines long-term success as much as technical skill.Julie lives by a simple mantra: “Everything Counts.” It keeps her optimistic and motivated to make a positive impact with every action she takes. She believes every action has a ripple effect—not just on her own path, but on everyone she encounters, and in turn, on the people they encounter. The choice to create that positive impact belongs to each of us. It might be as small as a smile to a stranger, as meaningful as helping a friend through a hard time, or as deliberate as giving full effort to a work or volunteer project. For Julie, staying aware that everything counts—that every action, and even inaction, has consequences—is key to becoming the best version of herself. This belief continues to reinforce her commitment to intentional leadership and consistent self-improvement.Beyond her professional achievements, Julie has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service. Gratitude is a prevailing virtue she holds in highest regard, and she believes sharing one’s gifts and talents is the best way to show it. She has contributed to many nonprofit organizations including Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, the American Red Cross, and the MS Society through board service and volunteer engagement, supporting initiatives focused on health, crisis response, and community well-being.Today, Julie Nill continues to operate at the intersection of strategy and creativity, leveraging decades of experience to inspire teams, grow businesses, and create lasting impact. Whether developing sales organizations, supporting clients, or giving back to her family and community, she remains committed to transforming challenges into opportunities and building success that extends far beyond the bottom line.Learn More about Julie Nill:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Julie-Nill Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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