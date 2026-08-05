The Ashley Sisters Invite Fans to Follow the Clues Ahead of Their Upcoming Release

The Ashley Sisters Quiz "Passport 2 Paradise" The Spellcast Company Inc. logo The Ashley Sisters Logo

An interactive personality quiz transforms the sisters’ latest music announcement into a curiosity-driven fan experience

We want our fans to be included in the release. The quiz gives them that chance to participate in the adventure and spark their curiosity around our next single.” — The Ashley Sisters

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ashley Sisters are giving fans a new way to discover what is coming next. Ahead of their newest release, the sisters have launched an interactive personality quiz called “Passport to Paradise,” featuring playful clues about their next single.Rather than revealing everything at once, this personalized experience offers fans a closer look at the story behind the song. The quiz provides hints about the new music, encourages fans to discuss their theories, and invites players to learn something about themselves.Fans can take the “Passport to Paradise” quiz at theashleysisters.com/p2p and follow The Ashley Sisters on their official social media channels for additional clues, the song-title reveal and the official release date.This quiz is part of a broader release strategy developed by The Ashley Sisters through their publication, The A. Magazine . The interactive catalog expands the world surrounding the sisters’ music through games, quizzes, a karaoke bar, and other exclusive content designed to keep fans engaged.The sisters describe the fanzine as the official headquarters for everything happening in their world: a place where fans can discover clues, play arcade games, and find everything they need to stay in the know.BiographyThe Ashley Sisters, a Canadian-American country duo, are America’s newest sweethearts, wholesome role models with an innocent playfulness and a devil-may-care attitude. Building on the achievements of their French-Canadian roots, which connect them to icons Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne, the sisters reinforce a legacy of musical innovation and cultural influence. By recording their music as producers and multi-instrumentalists and writing their own songs, the Ashley Sisters are trailblazers, leading the music industry into its girl-power era.For fans of: Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Brothers Osborne, Avril Lavigne, Dolly Parton, The Judds, Zac Brown Band, Heart.

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