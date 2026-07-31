Armstrong appoints Walsh County State’s Attorney Kelley Cole to Northeast Judicial District judgeship

Gov. Kelly Armstrong appointed Walsh County State’s Attorney Kelley Cole to an open judgeship in the Northeast Judicial District, effective Aug. 17.

Cole has served as state’s attorney in Walsh County since October 2017, having been appointed to the position in Grafton that year and subsequently elected by voters in 2018 and 2022. She is responsible for representing Walsh County in court in all criminal prosecutions, juvenile court proceedings, involuntary civil commitments and some child support enforcement and civil actions. She also drafts appellate briefs and argues cases before the North Dakota Supreme Court and serves as attorney for the Northern Valley Human Service Zone Board.

Cole previously served as assistant state’s attorney in Walsh County from 2007 to 2017 and as a deputy county attorney in Yuma County, Arizona, from 2004 to 2007. Prior to that she worked in both public and private practice in Minnesota.

Cole grew up in Minnesota, graduating from high school in St. Peter and earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota Morris and her law degree in 2000 from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. In her current role, she has served as president of the Walsh County Bar Association and on the local Domestic Violence Board.

The Northeast Judicial District vacancy was created by the April 30 resignation of Judge Barbara Whelan, who was appointed to the judgeship in October 2017 by then-Gov. Doug Burgum and had previously served as Walsh County State’s Attorney from 2006 to 2017. Two attorneys were named as finalists for the judgeship, which is chambered in Grafton. The Northeast Judicial District covers 11 counties.