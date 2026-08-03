BizForce Consolidates Divisions and Unifies Workforce Platform for US Businesses

BizForce unifies its divisions into a single workforce platform to connect healthcare, A&E, and finance leaders with experienced, pre-vetted, remote talent.

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizForce has officially announced that it has combined its three core industry divisions, Healthcare, Architecture & Engineering (A&E), and Finance, into a single workforce platform. By bringing specialized brands like MedCore Solutions under the unified BizForce name, the company is taking a massive step forward in establishing itself as a nationally recognized leader in cross-industry remote staffing.This consolidation creates a central destination where companies across multiple sectors can find dedicated professionals to scale their operations. While expanding its platform reach, BizForce maintains the operational consistency that clients have relied on since 2022, preserving the exact same pre-vetted teams, daily setups, and high standards.Instead of juggling separate staffing agencies or navigating complex outsourcing vendors, business leaders across healthcare, architecture and engineering, and finance now have one direct resource for specialized remote professionals: Healthcare Operations : Experienced revenue cycle professionals—including medical coders, billers, AR specialists, patient access, and other RCM experts with 3-5+ years' experience, embedded directly into your existing workflows and systems.Architecture & Engineering: Licensed architects, engineers, designers, and technical professionals with 5-10+ years' experience, who integrate directly into your team, processes, and design platforms. Financial Services : Experienced accounting and finance professionals who support your existing processes while working directly within your financial systems.Virtual Assistants: Dedicated administrative professionals who support scheduling, coordination, customer communication, and day-to-day operations as an extension of your team.The BizForce model delivers proven, measurable results across all three sectors. In healthcare, dedicated specialists take direct financial control, catching denial patterns early, and slashing overdue unpaid bills from 60+ days down to 22, according to one client. In A&E, remote architects accelerate project delivery without compromising design standards. In finance, specialists maintain real-time ledger oversight and regulatory accuracy directly inside client software.This unified model solves the core flaws of traditional outsourcing and local hiring. Unlike opaque BPO vendors that operate as "black boxes" with unverified third parties, BizForce provides direct management, total transparency, and complete workflow control. Compared to slow, expensive local hiring, BizForce lets leaders interview pre-vetted candidates within a week, cutting overhead by 40% to 60% without middleman markups or contract traps."Bringing our businesses together under the BizForce brand reflects who we are today, a unified company delivering exceptional talent and specialized expertise across healthcare, architecture & engineering, and financial services. This evolution strengthens our ability to serve clients while building a brand that can continue to grow with their needs." said BizForce President, Rob MacLane.Founded in 2022, BizForce connects U.S. businesses with skilled remote professionals. By cutting out extra staffing agency fees and focusing on direct team support, BizForce helps companies in healthcare, A&E, and finance build strong teams and lower their operating costs. To learn more or book a chat, visit bizforce.com.

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