NovoaGlobal® Promotes Safer Intersections During National Stop on Red Week 2026

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Automated Traffic Enforcement and Red Light Cameras Help Communities Improve Intersection Safety and Advance Vision Zero Goals

Communities are increasingly investing in traffic safety cameras, red light cameras, and other automated traffic enforcement technology because they change driver behavior, reduce dangerous violations” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Stop on Red Week (August 2–8, 2026), NovoaGlobal® , a leading provider of automated traffic enforcement and traffic safety camera technology, is reminding drivers that stopping at every red light is one of the simplest actions they can take to prevent crashes and save lives.Observed annually since 1995, The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) established National Stop on Red Week to raise awareness about the dangers of red-light running and to encourage motorists to drive responsibly at signalized intersections. As communities across the country continue working toward Vision Zero and other roadway safety initiatives, improving intersection safety remains a critical priority.Despite ongoing education and enforcement efforts, red-light running continues to cause thousands of preventable crashes every year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) , in 2024, red-light-running crashes claimed 1,119 lives and injured an estimated 141,000 people in a single year. Nearly half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists, passengers, or occupants of other vehicles—not the driver who ran the red light.“Every driver has the power to prevent a tragedy by making the decision to stop on red,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Communities are increasingly investing in traffic safety cameras, red light cameras, and other automated traffic enforcement technology because they change driver behavior, reduce dangerous violations, and support long-term roadway safety goals. Together, education and technology are creating safer communities.”Side-impact, or “T-bone,” crashes resulting from red-light running are among the deadliest types of traffic collisions because they frequently occur at higher speeds and offer vehicle occupants limited protection. These crashes often result in life-changing injuries or fatalities, making intersection safety a key focus for transportation agencies, law enforcement, and Vision Zero programs nationwide.NovoaGlobal partners with cities, counties, and law enforcement agencies throughout the United States to implement advanced red light camera programs that improve compliance with traffic laws and reduce dangerous driving behaviors. The company’s RedLight-Safe® technology provides continuous, 24/7 monitoring of high-risk intersections, helping law enforcement agencies address violations even when officers cannot be present.Automated photo enforcement serves as a proven safety tool by encouraging voluntary compliance with traffic signals, reducing red-light violations, and helping communities build safer roadways for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users. These traffic safety solutions complement engineering improvements, public education campaigns, and traditional law enforcement while supporting broader Vision Zero objectives to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.Tips for Safe Driving During Stop on Red WeekNovoaGlobal encourages every motorist to help improve intersection safety by following these simple safety practices:• Always come to a complete stop at every red light.• Never speed up to “beat” a yellow light.• Stay focused and avoid distracted driving.• Leave early to reduce the temptation to rush.• Look both ways before entering an intersection, even when the light turns green.• Watch carefully for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles.“Creating safer communities starts with individual choices behind the wheel,” added Lofstedt. “Every safe decision at an intersection protects families, neighbors, and visitors. During Stop on Red Week—and every week—we encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert, and remember that no destination is worth risking a life.”As communities continue investing in traffic safety cameras, red light cameras, and automated traffic enforcement programs, NovoaGlobal remains committed to providing innovative technology that improves compliance, enhances intersection safety, and helps agencies achieve measurable traffic safety results.For more information about NovoaGlobal’s traffic safety camera and automated traffic enforcement solutions, visit https://novoaglobal.com About NovoaGlobalNovoaGlobal is committed to developing advanced, accessible, high-tech solutions that help communities make roads safer and reduce crime. Our comprehensive traffic safety solutions—including red light, speed, and school zone speed enforcement—offer turnkey programs to help combat the ongoing crisis of traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Within public safety, our technologies—including in-vehicle video systems, and license plate recognition—equip law enforcement with the essential tools to serve and protect more effectively. Headquartered in Florida and serving communities across North and South America, NovoaGlobal advances technology every day with one clear vision: creating safer communities.

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