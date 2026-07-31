Attorney General Jeff Jackson Joins USDOJ, Mississippi AG, SC AG, and State Partners to Launch Southeast Fraud Partnership

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 31, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson joined U.S. Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald and state officials from across the Southeast on Thursday to launch the Southeast Fraud Enforcement Federal-State Partnership to protect taxpayer dollars. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and representatives from the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal agencies also participated. Attorney General Jackson’s remarks can be viewed here.

“This is what a united front looks like,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “The acceptable level of fraud is zero, and as these fraudsters become more sophisticated, we have to step up our enforcement actions, use new tools, and work across jurisdictions to take them down.”

The states and federal agencies are working closely with USDOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division to go after bad actors who commit fraud and scams to steal taxpayer dollars.

Attorney General Jackson leads state anti-fraud efforts through the Department of Justice’s Medicaid Investigations Division (MID), which ensures taxpayer dollars in the Medicaid program go to fund patient care, not fraud. MID works closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern, Western, and Middle Districts of North Carolina.

MID is a national leader in using data mining to review claims data to find irregular billing for codes, increased billing for uncommon codes, and other anomalies. On July 10, Attorney General Jackson’s MID and U.S. Attorney Dan Bishop’s office announced that a Guilford County healthcare clinic owner pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud for submitting and receiving more than $1.7 million in fraudulent drug test claims.

Over the past two years, Attorney General Jackson and the Department of Justice have also investigated and prosecuted revenue fraud on behalf of the Department of Revenue and fought to protect consumers from frauds and scams perpetrated through robocalls and other consumer scam tactics.

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