Registered Nurse and Author Karrie Moore Releases 12 Steps Forward, a Practical Workbook for Addiction Recovery

12 Steps Forward by Karrie Moore Karrie Moore

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registered Nurse and author Karrie Moore has released 12 Steps Forward: 12 Step Workbook for when you are simply ready to quit , a self-help workbook published on June 21, 2026. Created for people seeking to change their relationship with addiction, the book provides guided exercises, educational information, and space for personal reflection throughout the recovery process.AvailabilityInterested readers can purchase book on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6GV67XR A Structured Resource for Different Stages of Recovery "12 Steps Forward: 12 Step Workbook for when you are simply ready to quit" is designed for readers beginning recovery, returning after a setback, or seeking additional structure alongside an established program. It approaches recovery as an ongoing process that requires honesty, reflection, and consistent effort.Each chapter encourages readers to examine their experiences, recognize behavioral patterns, document progress, and set meaningful goals. Dedicated writing spaces allow individuals to process emotions and record insights at a pace that suits their circumstances.The workbook can be used independently, with a sponsor, or as a companion to an organized recovery program. It is intended to reinforce personal accountability while supporting the work readers may already be doing with qualified healthcare providers and recovery professionals.Practical Exercises and Recovery EducationA central feature of the workbook is its collection of Step Four worksheets. This stage of the Twelve Steps can involve challenging personal reflection. Clear prompts, explanations, and examples help readers approach the process with greater preparation and understanding.The book also provides educational material about the effects of alcohol on the body and mind. This information helps readers understand the relationship between substance use, physical health, emotional well-being, and decision-making.Additional sections discuss common detoxification symptoms and what people may encounter during inpatient rehabilitation. These resources offer an accessible overview of unfamiliar treatment experiences. Medical detoxification can require professional supervision, and readers should consult qualified healthcare providers when making decisions about treatment.Experience Informs a Compassionate ApproachKarrie draws upon her personal experiences as a survivor of addiction, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. She also brings 24 years of nursing experience in detoxification and mental health to the project. This combination shapes a direct and empathetic approach to subjects that may be difficult for readers to address.“Being authentic to myself and being willing to tell my truths helped me move forward, even when doing so was difficult,” said Karrie Moore, Registered Nurse and author. “If you are in a harmful situation, there is always a way out. I hope this workbook helps readers recognize that possibility and take their next step.”The publication is the first book in a planned series focused on addiction, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. Karrie intends to continue sharing self-help guidance and practical resources through future releases. Here is a recent article published about the book About Karrie MooreKarrie Moore is a Registered Nurse and author with 24 years of professional experience in detoxification and mental health. Her writing is informed by her nursing background and lived experiences involving addiction, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. Through practical, compassionate resources, Karrie aims to support individuals working toward recovery, personal safety, and emotional healing.

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