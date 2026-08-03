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Viva Agave enters New Jersey with Regal Wine Imports

Three bottles of Viva Agave agave spirit, Silver, Reposado and Añejo, side by side

Viva Agave Silver, Reposado and Añejo, now available in New Jersey via Regal Wine Imports.

A paloma cocktail in a tall glass with a grapefruit garnish, held against a pink background.

A paloma made with Viva Agave, the 100% Blue Weber agave spirit now shipping to New Jersey accounts.

margarita in a stemmed glass with a lime wheel and mint garnish, held against a yellow background.

Viva Agave is additive-free and built for margaritas, palomas and other citrus-forward drinks.

Viva Agave, a 100% Blue Weber agave spirit produced in Jalisco, Mexico, is now available in New Jersey via Regal Wine Imports.

Almost all of this brand's history happened in Mexico, where it was a local spirit. New Jersey opens it up to a much wider audience, and Regal is the right partner to do that with.”
— Nick Roady

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viva Agave, a 100% Blue Weber agave spirit produced in Jalisco, Mexico, is now available in New Jersey via Regal Wine Imports. Shipping to retail and on-premise accounts begins in August.

New Jersey accounts will carry Viva Agave Silver, Reposado and Añejo in 750ml, 1L and 1.75L formats. Regal Wine Imports is the brand's New Jersey distribution partner. Viva Agave is imported by Two Sons Imports LLC.

Viva Agave was first registered in Mexico in 2002 and has been in production since the late 1990s. It entered the United States market in 2019. The spirit is produced in Jalisco from late-harvest agave sourced from independent family farms.

"We're proud to bring Viva Agave into New Jersey with Regal," said Nick Roady, VP of Sales & Marketing at Two Sons Imports LLC. "Almost all of this brand's history happened in Mexico, where it was a local spirit. New Jersey opens it up to a much wider audience, and Regal is the right partner to do that with."

The core line is 80 proof, 40% ABV. The spirit is additive-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and contains no added sugar. It is built for margaritas, palomas and other citrus-forward drinks.

New Jersey buyers and operators can request samples, pricing and point-of-sale materials through Regal Wine Imports or from Two Sons Imports at info@twosonsimports.com.

About Viva Agave

Viva Agave is a 100% Blue Weber agave spirit, the additive-free tequila alternative. Harvested late for a richer agave profile, with nothing added: no syrups, no added color, no shortcuts. Crafted in Jalisco from independent family farms. Built for cocktails, made for friends.

Viva Agave is imported by Two Sons Imports LLC. Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico.

Viva responsibly. 21+ only.

Nick Roady
Two Sons Imports
nick@twosonsimports.com
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Viva Agave enters New Jersey with Regal Wine Imports

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