Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Research Explores Growth Within A $18.85 Billion Opportunity

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The Business Research Company's Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market has been evolving swiftly, reflecting significant advances in diabetes care technology. As the demand for more effective tools to manage blood sugar levels grows, this sector is witnessing remarkable expansion, driven by both technological innovation and rising health awareness worldwide. Let’s explore the current state, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for this vital healthcare market.

Steady Expansion Forecast for the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

The continuous glucose monitoring market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.44 billion in 2025 to $10.87 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth in the past can be linked to challenges such as limited access to real-time glucose monitoring devices, the high costs of early CGM systems, increased awareness about diabetes management, reliance on traditional finger-prick blood tests, and greater adoption of monitoring tools by hospitals.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more robustly, reaching $18.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%. Factors fueling this growth include advancements in wearable and implantable sensor technologies, integration with mobile health apps and telemedicine services, the increasing global prevalence of diabetes, ongoing development of non-invasive glucose monitoring methods, and the broadening availability of home healthcare and remote monitoring solutions. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period involve wider acceptance of CGM devices among diabetic patients, innovations in minimally invasive sensors, enhanced real-time data analytics with alert systems, expansion of home-based and telehealth monitoring, and growing demand for solutions tailored to pediatric and elderly populations.

Understanding Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology

Continuous glucose monitoring technology employs a small sensor inserted just beneath the skin to track glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. This real-time data helps individuals with diabetes by offering ongoing insights and alerts about high or low blood sugar levels, enabling better management of their condition through timely adjustments in diet, medication, and lifestyle.

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How Rising Diabetes Rates Are Accelerating CGM Market Growth

The primary factor driving the CGM market is the increasing number of people affected by diabetes worldwide. Diabetes is a chronic condition where the body either fails to produce enough insulin or cannot use it properly, leading to elevated blood glucose levels. This rise is predominantly due to unhealthy lifestyles characterized by diets high in sugar, fats, and processed foods, which contribute to obesity and insulin resistance. Continuous glucose monitoring plays a crucial role in managing diabetes by providing real-time insights into blood sugar fluctuations, allowing patients and healthcare providers to make timely, informed decisions.

For instance, in June 2024, the UK’s National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 individuals diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes were registered with general practitioners in 2023, marking an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. This growing prevalence of elevated blood sugar conditions highlights the urgent need for effective monitoring solutions, thereby propelling the CGM market forward.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the continuous glucose monitoring market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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