Celebrate Colorado’s 150th anniversary by visiting state parks for free on August 3, joining 14er Climb: Summit 2026, a statewide 14er challenge

July 31, 2026

DENVER — To celebrate Colorado Day and the state's 150th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. CPW is one of many sponsors of 14er Climb: Summit 2026, a Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry (OREC) event celebrating Colorado’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th anniversary.

The state legislature created Colorado Day to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

14er Climb: Summit 2026 on August 1

Celebrate Colorado’s 150th and America’s 250th anniversaries by joining this statewide 14er hiking challenge. Whether you hike a peak or choose the Flat 14ers option, we welcome Coloradans of all abilities to get outside, honor our shared history, and celebrate the future we’re building together.

Learn more and see which summit you want to tackle first: https://cpw.info/4vZHpXu

Free State Park Entry on August 3

This free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. CPW also has apparel, stickers and postcards honoring this historic event available at cpwshop.com.

CPW urges all state park visitors to act as stewards of our state’s land, wildlife, and water. By balancing outdoor recreation with mindful conservation, we can all protect Colorado's natural beauty. Here are some outdoor tips to help you recreate responsibly.

Know Before You Go

Remember that life jackets save lives. The majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them.

Be Careful with Fire

Fire safety requires a state-wide effort, and CPW encourages state park visitors to always practice fire safety.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Download the free Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app for wildfire alerts.

Drown fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass.

Check your tire pressure, exhaust pipes, and whether chains or exposed wheel rims are dragging from your vehicle, which may create sparks.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Do not feed or approach wildlife.

Be BearWise® on trails.

Keep dogs leashed on dog-friendly trails.

Join us in keeping Colorado, Colorado. Get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass with your next vehicle registration and support state parks, search and rescue teams, avalanche safety, wildlife conservation, and outdoor education. Learn more at cpw.info/keepcoloradowild and cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpassspanish.

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