Low water levels lead CPW to close some Southwest Region boat ramps

A photo from mid-July shows low water levels at Crawford State Park.

July 31, 2026

DELTA, Colo. – Severe drought and rapidly dropping water levels have led to early closures of multiple boat ramps at state parks across the Southwest Region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The boat ramp at Crawford State Park will close for the season after operations conclude Sunday, Aug. 2.

“Despite the anticipated lower water levels this season, we still had a great summer of boating at Crawford,” said Park Manager Mark Lehman. “We want to extend our thanks to everyone who joined us this year, and we look forward to an even better and longer boating season next year with hopes of an improved snowpack this winter.”

The boat ramp at Paonia State Park closed July 1, while Mancos State Park’s water level dropped below the boat ramp to close it July 18.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing and boat ramp closures in place in Colorado.

Hand-launched vessels are permitted at the parks where ramps have recently closed.

The Southwest Region of CPW still offers motorized boating opportunities at Navajo, Ridgway and Sweitzer Lake state parks.

Sweitzer Lake’s water levels do not fluctuate, and the boat ramp will remain open until October.

Park Managers at Navajo and Ridgway advise the public to be aware of dropping water levels and additional debris in both reservoirs from flood events in the fall of 2025 at Navajo and current flood events near Ridgway.

“Boaters should be mindful and watch out for floating debris that may be pushed in from local area flooding,” said Ridgway State Park Manager John Freeborn. “Otherwise, we are open and have entry water.”

The boat ramp at Mancos State Park is pictured July 18 with water below the concrete ramp.