GLOVER U TAPS SCOTT TOLAR, AMANDA DOLL AND SHAWNA JOYCE TO LEAD FIRST-EVER SALESROCKET LIVE EXPANSION

Driven by growing demand, the six-week, in-person agent training program will expand into more markets across the United States and Canada.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by growing demand from real estate teams and brokerages, Glover U today announced the first formal expansion of SalesRocket LIVE, naming Scott Tolar, Amanda Doll and Shawna Joyce to lead the program in more markets across the United States and Canada.The expansion establishes a three-coach faculty capable of delivering SalesRocket LIVE in multiple markets while maintaining the curriculum, accountability and production-focused standard on which the program was built.SalesRocket LIVE is not another training event where agents collect ideas and return to business as usual. Created from the training Jeff Glover uses to develop agents inside his own real estate organization, the program focuses on the skills, leads and systems agents need to generate opportunities, convert more business and build predictable production.Delivered in person one full day per week for six weeks, the program provides hands-on training in sales and communication, lead generation, database growth, lead conversion, listing presentations, objection handling, negotiation, marketing, time management and the systems required to run a productive real estate business.“Demand for SalesRocket LIVE has outgrown the program’s original delivery model,” said Jeff Glover, president of Glover U. “We could keep it limited, or we could build a coaching bench capable of taking the same standard into more markets.”“Scott, Amanda and Shawna were chosen because they have built businesses, coached agents and know how to turn training into production,” Glover continued. “We are expanding the reach, not watering down the program.”Tolar previously led SalesRocket LIVE, helping establish the model for its broader expansion. He brings 19 years of experience in sales, leadership and brokerage growth and has conducted more than 8,500 one-on-one coaching sessions. He previously owned four real estate brokerages and several businesses. His brokerage generated more than $1 billion in sales, while the offices he coached produced more than $40 billion over seven years. He is affiliated with Realty of America and is the founder of Live Your Legacy.“Most agents do not need 50 more ideas,” said Tolar. “They need the right skills, a clear system and someone willing to hold them accountable to both. SalesRocket LIVE gives them a process they can follow and a standard they can measure themselves against.”Doll brings more than 15 years of leadership experience and more than two decades of customer service and hospitality experience. She serves as Director of Sales & Growth at CoVA Collective Realty, powered by Keller Williams Realty, where she develops leaders, mentors agents and creates systems that drive sustainable growth.As a Glover U one-on-one coach, Doll has coached hundreds of agents and team leaders across North America in lead generation, accountability, leadership development, recruiting, database growth, time management and scalable business systems.“If agents leave with a notebook full of ideas but nothing changes Monday morning, the training failed,” said Doll. “My goal is to make every SalesRocket LIVE session practical and direct so agents leave knowing exactly what to do next and how to execute it.”Joyce joined the Glover U coaching faculty in March 2026 and will expand her role as a SalesRocket LIVE coach. She also serves as Director of Training and an agent with RE/MAX Results, the Midwest’s number one RE/MAX franchise in agent count and production, where she trains agents across Minnesota and Wisconsin.Before entering real estate, Joyce taught students ranging from kindergartners to corporate professionals. She holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from St. Mary’s University and is known for translating complex concepts into practical strategies.“Good training should change behavior, not just fill a room,” said Joyce. “SalesRocket LIVE gives agents clear tools, real practice and the accountability to put what they learn into action.”The expansion will allow Glover U to add SalesRocket LIVE locations throughout the United States and Canada while preserving its purpose: producing better-trained, more skilled and more productive real estate agents.To view upcoming locations or learn how to bring SalesRocket LIVE to a team or brokerage, visit gloveru.com/salesrocket

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