Canadian Charity Sends $1.4M in Emergency Medicine to Lebanon

HPIC President Lois Brown at send-off of Lebanon Medical Relief shipment 36 pallets of emergency medicine ready for transport to Lebanon HPIC pharmaceutical partners, donors and supporters at a recent send-off event of 36 pallets of medicine (Ambassador of Lebanon to Canada, His Excellency Bachir Tawk stands to the right of HPIC President Lois Brown in red dress)

First shipment of 134,000 treatments arrives in Beirut

Our Canadian partner’s response has been extraordinary. We are grateful for this collective response that has transformed an urgent request into lifesaving medicines for those who need them most.” — Lois Brown, President

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) has mobilized a major Canadian humanitarian medical response to Lebanon following an urgent request from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.The first HPIC relief delivery—containing 134,000 medical treatments valued at $1.4 million—has arrived in Beirut. The shipment weighs 4.6 metric tonnes, or more than 10,000 pounds, and includes essential medicines and medical supplies to support people affected by a worsening humanitarian crisis fueled by conflict, displacement, and medicine shortages. Additional Lebanon-bound shipments valued at over $1 million are being readied at HPIC’s Oakville Distribution Centre for departure over the coming days.“Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health sent an unprecedented letter to HPIC earlier this year, describing an urgent situation and warning that the health sector would not survive the current crisis without immediate external assistance,” said Lois Brown, President of HPIC. “The need was clear: rapid mobilization of medical aid to help keep health care available for thousands of people facing trauma injuries, disruptions to routine health services, closure of primary healthcare centers and hospitals, and critical shortages of essential medicines. We were compelled to act quickly.” Escalating conflict in Lebanon has severely affected the healthcare system, with hospitals managing overwhelming casualties, critical supply shortages, and direct damage from attacks. An estimated 1.3 million people are internally displaced, including approximately 370,000 children, creating a deepening humanitarian crisis and increasing pressure on already overstretched health services.HPIC sent out an immediate urgent request to its partner network. “Our Canadian partner’s response has been extraordinary,” said Lois Brown. “Pharmaceutical and medical industry partners have provided vital donated medicine, while individuals and community groups are raising funds to help move critical supplies swiftly. Our transportation partners are playing a critical role in overcoming logistical barriers to expedite successful delivery of shipments. We are grateful for this incredible collective response that has transformed an urgent request into lifesaving medicines delivered where they are needed most.”The first shipment, flown from Toronto Pearson International Airport by global humanitarian non-profit airline Airlink, includes medicines that will treat infections, support wound care, manage chronic conditions, and assist patients who depend on consistent access to medication. These supplies will support hospitals, dispensaries, and clinics in underserved communities where the need is greatest. HPIC’s long-time Lebanon-based partners Anera and Islamic Relief, along with Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, will lead the first shipment’s distribution to health facilities and clinics serving severely affected populations.Contributions to this substantial humanitarian health response came from pharmaceutical companies, individual donors, foundations and community organizations. Through HPIC’s access to medicine model, every $10 donated delivers $100 in donated medicine, multiplying the impact of support for communities in crisis. Donations to support HPIC’s Lebanon emergency medical response can be made through Health Partners International Canada at www.hpicanada.ca About Health Partners International CanadaHealth Partners International Canada is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving health in vulnerable communities around the world. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to global areas in need. Working with a trusted network of Canadian and global partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency response, and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable and underserved communities worldwide. Since 1990, HPIC has delivered $750 million worth of medicine for over 36 million people across 130+ countries.Media Contact:Jackie CousinsHealth Partners International CanadaCell: 416-543-7700Email: marketing@hpicanada.caHPIC Medical Relief Response for Lebanon 2026 - By the numbers:First shipment of medicine delivered: 134,000 treatmentsValue of first shipment: $1.4 millionNumber of people helped: Estimated 53,600Shipment weight: 4.6 metric tonnes, or more than 10,000 lbs.Destination: Beirut, LebanonDistribution Partners (Lebanon): Anera, Islamic Relief, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public HealthPeople internally displaced in Lebanon: Estimated 1.3 millionChildren internally displaced: Estimated 370,000HPIC Access to Medicine Model: Every $10 donated delivers $100 in donated medicine-30-

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