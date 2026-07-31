Nature Coast Volunteer Center Hosts Annual Shoes and Socks Drive for Children in Need Across Citrus County  

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (July 31, 2026) — The Nature Coast Volunteer Center (NCVC) of Citrus County and the AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) are hosting their annual "Two Good Soles" shoes and socks drive for local children in need.

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 10, new shoes and socks of all sizes will be collected at locations throughout the county to benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter, Citrus County District Student Services, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Citrus United Basket, Daystar Life Center and the Pregnancy & Family Life Center.

Donation boxes are available at:

All five Citrus County Libraries

All Citrus County Community Centers

Citrus County Tax Collector Offices in Inverness and Crystal River

Citrus County Resource Center in Lecanto

Lecanto Government Building

Inverness City Hall

Citrus County Sheriff's Office locations in Inverness and Lecanto

Discover Crystal River Visitors Center

Habitat for Humanity ReStores

Beyond the Stitches quilt and fabric store

These donations are collected in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

9/11 has been designated as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day, Americans across the country volunteer in their communities to honor those who were killed or injured in the attacks, as well as first responders and those who have served to protect the nation.

The day of service is intended to rekindle the spirit of unity and compassion that followed the attacks.

Businesses and civic organizations interested in participating in the "Two Good Soles" drive may call 352-527-5959 for more information.