ANY LAB TEST NOW Named a Top Recession-Resistant Franchise for 2026 by Franchise Business Review

Franchisee Satisfaction Data Places ANY LAB TEST NOW in the Top 50 Recession-Resistant Franchises as the brand posts a record first half of 2026

A record first half of 2026 in an unpredictable economy is a testament to the resilience of ANY LAB TEST NOW's model and the dedication of our franchise owners.” — Clarissa Windham-Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANY LAB TEST NOW , the nation's largest direct-access laboratory testing franchise, has been named a Top Recession-Resistant Franchise for 2026 by Franchise Business Review. The rankings are based on independent franchise owner satisfaction research and include only the top-performing 50 franchises in the country - brands FBR says have proven they can perform in strong and weak economies alike.This is the brand’s fourth Franchise Business Review recognition of 2026, and caps a record-breaking first half of the year as consumer demand for easier access to lab testing continues to climb. Highlights include:-- Sixteen new locations open and operating-- 11th consecutive year on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500-- Entrepreneur 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000-- Entrepreneur 2026 Best of the Best-- Four 2026 Franchise Business Review honors:-- Top Franchises Recession-Resistant 2026-- Top Franchises 2026, which recognizes the Top 50 overall franchises achieving excellence in franchisee satisfaction.-- Top Franchise for Women 2026, which recognizes the leading franchises based on leadership, training, and financial opportunities, along with work/life balance.-- Top Franchises for Culture 2026, which recognizes the top franchises for company culture, leadership, franchise community, and engagement."A record first half of 2026 in an unpredictable economy is a testament to the resilience of ANY LAB TEST NOW's model and the dedication of our franchise owners," said Clarissa Windham-Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW. "Convenient, affordable access to lab testing is equally important in both good times and hard times, and that consistency is what makes our owners' investment so strong. I couldn't be more proud of what our franchise community has built together."More than 29,000 franchisees representing over 330 franchise brands took part in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The survey asked ANY LAB TEST NOW franchise owners 33 benchmark questions about the areas that matter most to their success: training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.Owners rated the brand highly across the board:-- 90% of franchisees agree they enjoy being part of the organization-- 90% of franchisees agree they respect their franchisor-- 87% of franchisees are likely to recommend the franchise to othersThe high marks extend across the entire system. ANY LAB TEST NOW earned an overall rating in the top tier of all franchises evaluated, and owners gave the brand FBR's highest ratings in Core Values, Leadership, Franchisee Community, and Self-Evaluation. "The brands on this list have proven they can weather economic uncertainty," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "This year's Top 50 recession-resistant franchises earned owner satisfaction ratings 10 to 40% above the industry benchmark. If you're exploring business ownership right now, this list is the smartest place to start. These brands have performed in strong economies and weak ones, and their track record suggests they'll keep outperforming when conditions get tough."The latest recognition reflects a business built on steady demand. More consumers than ever want to take control of their health: measles outbreaks have prompted millions of adults to question their childhood immunizations, and new research has named colon cancer the leading cancer killer of Americans under 50. People are looking to ANY LAB TEST NOW for answers, without an appointment or a fight with insurance."Every day, at locations across the country, we are seeing that consumers want real answers about their health," Windham-Bradstock added. "Our franchise owners are trusted members of their communities, and this is only half the story for 2026. In the second half, we'll share new growth announcements and innovative tests, including a new Alzheimer's blood test that will add to our strong portfolio of early-detection diagnostics."For more information on ANY LAB TEST NOW franchise opportunities, visit https://www.anylabtestnow.com/franchise/ About ANY LAB TEST NOWANY LAB TEST NOW is the nation's largest direct-access laboratory testing franchise, offering consumers and businesses convenient, confidential access to hundreds of medical, wellness, and employment-related lab tests with no doctor's order required. With more than 260 locations nationwide, the company gives individuals direct access to the lab testing they need, on their own terms.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com Media Contacts:ANY LAB TEST NOWKathryn BrownKathryn@Luciecontent.comCell: 917-715-0911Franchise Business ReviewMariah MorganVP of Marketing603.501.1977Mariah@franchisebusinessreview.com

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