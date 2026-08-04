The Innovar Group

Industry veteran Raj Reddy joins Innovar, strengthening its expertise in product innovation, engineering strategy, and technology-driven business growth.

MAZATLAN, SIN., MEXICO, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Innovar Group Expands Solutions Portfolio with Raj Reddy Joining as Senior Advisor, Product Innovation & Strategy

Industry veteran Raj Reddy joins Innovar, reinforcing the firm's confidence in its ability to deliver advanced product innovation, engineering strategy, and business growth, and inspiring trust among industry professionals and stakeholders.

Sinaloa, Mexico – August 4, 2026 — The Innovar Group, a technology-focused advisory firm today announced that Raj Reddy has joined the firm as Senior Advisor, Product Innovation & Strategy, significantly expanding the firm's technology advisory capabilities and strengthening Innovar's integrated technology growth model—bringing together executive expertise in strategic marketing, engineering leadership, product management, business development, and AI-powered data solutions to help technology companies accelerate commercialization and sustainable growth.

Raj brings more than 20 years of international experience driving strategic growth across Physical AI, Connected Mobility, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving (AD), and cloud computing. Combining hands-on engineering expertise with executive product leadership, he has held senior engineering and product leadership roles with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), Bosch, Amazon, ECARX, and LeddarTech. An accomplished innovator, Raj has helped transform complex technologies into commercially successful products while building high-performing engineering and product organizations. He is the inventor or co-inventor of more than 10 patents and the author of over 40 technical publications.

As Senior Advisor, Product Innovation & Strategy, Raj will lead Innovar's Product Innovation & Strategy practice, providing executive leadership in engineering strategy, product management, systems engineering, commercialization, technical consulting, and business development for technology companies ranging from innovative startups to publicly traded global enterprises.

With the addition of Raj, the firm's integrated service platform now brings together three complementary pillars of expertise:

• Strategic Marketing & Communications, led by Daniel Aitken, Founder & CEO

• Engineering, Product Management & Business Development, led by Raj Reddy, Senior Advisor, Product Innovation & Strategy

• AI, Data & Digital Transformation, delivered through Innovar's strategic alliance with Emergent Data

Together, these expanded advisory services now enable technology companies to access a comprehensive strategic partner that seamlessly integrates engineering innovation with market success, supporting organizations from product development to long-term growth and market expansion.

"Our vision has always been to provide technology companies with executive-level expertise that extends well beyond traditional marketing," said Daniel Aitken, Founder & CEO of The Innovar Group. "Raj's extensive engineering and product leadership experience, combined with our strategic alliance with Emergent Data and our existing strategic marketing and communications division, strengthens Innovar's integrated technology growth model and allows us to offer a unique combination of expertise rarely found within a single advisory firm —an integrated advisory platform spanning engineering, product strategy, commercialization, strategic marketing, and AI-driven data solutions."

"Throughout my career—from engineering innovative technologies to leading global product organizations—I've learned that successful commercialization requires engineering, product strategy, customer insight, and market execution to align," said Raj Reddy, Senior Advisor, Product Innovation & Strategy at The Innovar Group. "Innovar has assembled a unique team that brings together executive engineering leadership, commercialization expertise, strategic marketing, and advanced AI capabilities that enable companies to shorten development cycles, reduce commercialization risk, and build lasting competitive advantage."

"When we announced our strategic alliance with The Innovar Group in April 2025, our goal was to expand Innovar's capabilities in cloud computing, analytics, artificial intelligence, and modern data engineering through Emergent Data," said Omead Arami, Head of Engineering at Emergent Data. "Raj's addition further strengthens that vision by adding executive product innovation and engineering expertise. Together, we're helping technology companies transform innovation into measurable business outcomes."

About The Innovar Group

The Innovar Group is a technology-focused advisory firm helping organizations transform innovation into commercial success. Serving clients across artificial intelligence, software, SaaS, semiconductors, autonomous systems, connected mobility, robotics, smart infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and industrial technology, Innovar combines executive expertise in product innovation, engineering, strategic marketing, commercialization, and business development with AI-powered data solutions delivered through its strategic alliance with Emergent Data to accelerate growth and create lasting competitive advantage.

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