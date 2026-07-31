Update – Seeking Public’s Assistance* State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Seaford

Date Posted: Friday, July 31st, 2026

The Delaware State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 73-year-old Michael Barrett, last Friday in Seaford.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the pictured red or maroon vehicle. The vehicle may have damage to the right front headlight area.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Investigators are asking anyone with information relevant to this crash investigation to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.