County Partners with Courthouse to Open Legal Support Center in Greensboro

In partnership with Guilford County Districts Courts and Court Support for Families, Guilford County is expanding the Guilford County Legal Support Center to Greensboro. The Legal Support Center opened its first site at the courthouse in High Point in July 2025.

The new Legal Support Center site will be located at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, 201 S. Eugene St. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about the center, visit GuilfordCountyLegalSupportCenter.com.