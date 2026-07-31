Big Air USA Opens a New Texas Location in Missouri City

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MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Air USA, a fast-growing franchisor of indoor adventure parks, today announced they’re expanding their Texas presence with the grand opening of Big Air Missouri City. The celebration starts on Saturday, August 1, 2026, with doors opening at 10:00 AM and prizes for the first 100 guests in line.Big Air Missouri City spans more than 30,000 square feet of fun for the entire family, with over 15 attractions including Arena X, Dual Donut Slides, Extreme Dodgeball, iWall Interactive Play, Freestyle Duo, MultiSport Court, Pleyo Tower, obstacle courses, and toddler play area. Guests can enjoy stress-free birthday party planning with packages to accommodate up to 350 guests, including setup, cleanup, food, drinks, goodie bags, and more!"Texas has been home to Big Air since 2024, and we're excited to bring the fun to Missouri City," said Kevin Odekirk, President and CEO of Big Air. "We're especially grateful to our franchisees, John and Jess Adams, for their partnership and dedication to this new location. Together, we're committed to bringing Missouri City families the same high-energy experience our Houston guests already love."Big Air Missouri City will be open seven days a week, offering weather-proof fun for different age groups - the little ones can enjoy Toddler Time, without the big kids around, while Cosmic Nightsis enjoyed most by middle-schoolers and teens. For those who want to simply relax, Big Eats will offer everyone’s favorite snacks with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and TVs.“We know how important it is for kids to play," said franchise owners, John & Jessica Adams. "Bringing Big Air to our neighborhood gives us the opportunity to support the families in our surrounding communities of Missouri City, Sugar Land, Stafford, and beyond!”Big Air Missouri City is located at 4799 Lexington Blvd, Missouri City, Texas 77459. For up-to-date news on special events, discounts, and giveaways, visit bigairusa.com/missouri-city and follow us on Instagram at @bigairmissouricity.###About Big Air USAJoin us at Big Air where you can literally bounce off the walls! Founded in 2012, Big Air boasts fun for all ages with obstacle courses, zip lines, trademarked attractions like Battlebeam, events like Toddler Time, an award-winning birthday party program, and over one-half million square feet across Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington - and growing! Big Air’s franchise support team is second-to-none providing decades of expertise in real-estate development, operations, training and marketing. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairusa.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bigairusa

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