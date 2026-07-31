SLED Charges Georgetown County Man with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Richard Dana Todd Jr., 46, with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Details can be found in the attached warrant.
Todd Jr. was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
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