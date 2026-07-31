FLEOA Strongly Supports Bipartisan Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Enhancement Act

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) announced its strong support for the bipartisan Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Enhancement Act, introduced by U.S. Representatives Lou Correa (D-CA) and Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ).The legislation would improve the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Program by making it easier for the surviving families of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other first responders who suffer fatal heart attacks or strokes connected to their service to receive the benefits their loved ones earned.Under current law, a heart attack or stroke generally must occur within 24 hours of qualifying nonroutine physical activity in order for a surviving family to qualify for PSOB benefits. Surviving families may also be required to prove that the line-of-duty activity directly caused the fatal medical event, creating an unnecessary and often difficult burden during an already devastating time.The Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Enhancement Act would extend the eligibility period from 24 to 72 hours. It would also revise the claims process so qualifying heart attacks and strokes are presumed to be service-related unless medical evidence demonstrates otherwise."Our nation's public safety officers deserve the assurance that if they make the ultimate sacrifice, their families will be treated fairly and receive the benefits they deserve," said Mathew Silverman, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) National President. "The Public Safety Officers' Benefits Enhancement Act is a commonsense, bipartisan measure that better reflects the realities of line-of-duty service and removes unnecessary barriers for surviving families to receive much needed benefits and FLEOA strongly supports its passage."The legislation was inspired in part by the experience of Annette Wilson, whose husband, California Fire Apparatus Engineer Stephen Wilson, died after suffering a medical emergency connected to his service. Although she submitted the required documentation, her claim for PSOB death benefits was denied because Wilson had not sought medical attention within 24 hours of leaving work.Cases such as Wilson’s demonstrate how an arbitrary deadline can prevent grieving families from receiving benefits despite the physical toll that public safety service placed on their loved ones.FLEOA urges Congress to pass the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Enhancement Act and ensure that the families of fallen public safety officers are not forced to fight through unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles to receive the support they deserve.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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