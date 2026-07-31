Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement on Colorado River Final Environmental Impact Statement for Future Colorado River Operations

Phoenix, AZ – After the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released its Final Environmental Impact Statement for Post-2026 Colorado River Operations, Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement:

“Today, the federal government released a broad range of alternatives for how the Colorado River will be managed over the next ten years. Within that range is the opportunity for the federal government to adopt the commonsense, compromise proposal put forward by Lower Basin States for 2027 and 2028. Our proposal is one of the largest conservation programs in Colorado River history and builds on Arizona’s decades-long commitment to responsible water stewardship. While this FEIS still contains unacceptable options that include the federal government forcing Arizona to take the majority of draconian water cutbacks, implementing the Lower Basin agreement would protect Arizona from massive water cuts, distribute reductions more fairly across the Lower Basin States, and provide stability and protection to the water supply that our communities rely upon.

“As the federal government finalizes their operating plans for 2027 and 2028, my administration will be working around the clock advocating for an approach that protects the stability of the system, distributes water reductions equitably, and ensures water security for all Colorado River water users. I remain steadfast in my commitment to a long-term Colorado River solution that ensures every state in the system shares in its conservation.

“Arizona provides the agricultural produce, critical minerals, weapons defense systems and cutting-edge semiconductors that feed America, protect America and fuel America’s high-tech economy. No other state in the Colorado River basin can say the same. We developed the Lower Basin Proposal to increase water resiliency for the region and ensure that no single state was bearing the burden alone. Inequitable, federally imposed cuts to our Colorado River water allocation will be unacceptable to Arizonans, and will put every American at risk. Previous federal proposals to slash Arizona’s Colorado River water would be devastating for our nation as we work to compete with China in the AI race, onshore critical supply chains, feed the country, and rebuild our depleted missile stockpile. I will continue making that case to the federal government and fighting relentlessly to protect Arizona’s fair share of the Colorado River so our families can feel confident we will have the water we need to turn on the taps, nourish our crops, and grow our economy well into the future.”

BACKGROUND ON THE LOWER BASIN PROPOSAL AND COLORADO RIVER NEGOTIATIONS

The Lower Basin Proposal for Colorado River operations is the one of the largest conservation programs in Colorado River history. Arizona, California, and Nevada have committed to conserve over 3.2 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead over a two year period for the benefit of the entire Colorado River Basin.

Recently released water accounting from the Bureau of Reclamation shows that the Lower Basin’s Colorado River consumptive use in 2025 was 5.75 million AF - the lowest since 1983. Arizona’s Colorado River use in 2025 was the second lowest since 1992.

While Arizona is prepared to contribute nearly a third of its Colorado River entitlement to the solution after reductions and voluntary conservation, previous proposals requesting conservation commitments of 2% reductions to average annual water use in the Upper Basin have been rejected.

Without the Lower Basin agreement, Arizona could see Colorado River water cuts to the CAP supply of up to 77% imposed by the federal government in 2027 and 2028.

The full Lower Basin Proposal can be found here.