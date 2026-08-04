Elior North America Elevates Culinary Strategy, Naming New Vice President of Culinary Strategy & Innovation

Didier Elena, Vice President, Culinary Innovation & Strategy, Elior North America

Elior North America's culinary prowess, and dedication to their clients and guests is second to none, and I look forward to collaborating to deliver spectacular cuisine and service.” — Didier Elena

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elior North America, one of the nation’s leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, announced today Didier Elena has been named Vice President, Culinary Strategy & Innovation.

“We are honored to welcome such a renowned and accomplished chef like Didier to Elior North America,” said Brittany Mayer-Schuler, Chief Operating Officer of Elior North America. “Didier has had an illustrious career which has taken him around the world, and we look forward to seeing how his skill and expertise leads to an elevated dining experience for our guests.”

In this new role, Elena will oversee the development and execution of the Company’s culinary strategy and operations, while helping develop the skills of chefs across the country.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to join the team at Elior North America,” said Elena. “The culinary prowess, and dedication to their clients and guests is second to none, and I look forward to collaborating to deliver spectacular cuisine and service.”

Elena joins Elior North America on the heels of a distinguished restaurant and hospitality career, having opened and operated some of the most premier dining establishments in the world. He spent more than 20 years working with the acclaimed Chef Alain Ducasse, opening restaurants across France before expanding to the United States. He served as Executive Chef for their first US-based restaurant in New York City, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, which was named Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation.

Most recently, Elena served as the Director of Food & Culture for Hogsalt Hospitality, where he oversaw the hospitality company’s restaurant menus in Paris, New York City, and Chicago.

Aligning with successfully established programs such as the culinary training pathways program with Rouxbe, Elena’s arrival builds on the Company’s dedication to unparalleled dining and quality service by investing in their teams and strategy.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience, and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

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