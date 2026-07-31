Addition to the Ehret Legacy

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C.— The Ehret family has a new service member in their legacy. Pvt. Jacob Ehret with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from boot camp July 31, 2026.

Pvt. Ehret comes from a strong military background. His father, Jason Ehret, is a retired Marine Corps major, and his mother, Carmen Ehret, is a retired Navy Captain, with his grandparents also serving in the military.

Carmen Ehret commissioned in the Navy after attending college and spent her first five years as a Surface Warfare Officer. After having twins, one of whom was Jacob Ehret, she left the Navy for nearly two years. Eventually, she returned to the Navy as a reservist until her children entered kindergarten. She signed a package to return to active duty, where she became a Human Resources Officer, and completed her service at 23 years.

Mrs. Ehret has since been diagnosed with cancer, making Pvt. Jacob Ehret's graduation even more meaningful. Despite her battle with cancer, the disease couldn’t stop her from seeing her son graduate in person.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Mrs. Ehret about being there in person. “Just the amount of pride, and I guess the relief too. I mean I can’t think of anything better”

His father also made it to the graduation ceremony.

Jason Ehret enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1990 at 18 years old and was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin, California, as a CH-53 Avionics Technician, later becoming an Aerial Observer.

Later in his career, he applied to the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program. The defunct program positioned him to become an officer through Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He eventually became a CH-53 pilot and returned to his previous unit at MCAS Tustin.

“I went back to the same squadron I was in when I was a lance corporal,” said Mr. Ehret, “So now my roommates that were all lance corporals with me are now all staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants, and I was lieutenant.”

After an honorable discharge, he moved to his farm in Virginia.

Jacob Ehret received plenty of mentorship from his parents. His mother ensured he stayed in shape throughout his childhood. His father taught him discipline, Marine Corps history and orders, and even drill before enlisting. Carmen Ehret would yell motivational phrases to her son as he trained for running, often saying,

“You have to push yourself because the enemy is out there training harder! Is that the choice you want to make?”

Mrs. Ehret ensured Pvt. Ehret continued to participate in sports throughout childhood. When he finished playing football, he started swimming, and Mrs. Ehret motivated him to make it to practice on time every day and stay disciplined.

Pvt. Ehret attended college for a short time after high school, later deciding that enlisting in the Marine Corps was a better path for him.

“I got into college and for about a year,” said Pvt. Ehret. “Seeing those classes just wasn’t something I could see myself doing any longer than I wanted to, so I pivoted into enlisting, and that's how I ended up here.”

Mr. Ehret advised his son on the option for enlisting, stating that he “thrives on structure and discipline.” After choosing to enlist as a Combat Engineer Pvt. Ehret received mentorship from Mr. Ehret.

“We talked a lot, especially when we started talking about going into the Marines,” said Mr. Ehret. “If you go to the Marines, you have to start on your general orders. You need to work on your rank structure. I literally took him out and was showing him the basics on how to march.”

Pvt. Ehret credits much of his success throughout recruit training to his parents, who both prepared him for the difficult 13 weeks of boot camp.

“That was the biggest thing, hearing their voices in my head,” said Pvt. Ehret. “Telling me what to do was the biggest help for me to get through everything.”

Pvt. Ehret carries on a military legacy within the Ehret family - from his grandparents to his parents and now himself. Pvt. Ehret is proud to have earned the title of U.S. Marine and carry their legacy forward.

“It’s really a beautiful thing,” said Pvt. Ehret. “Getting to learn everything and becoming part of what I had seen my whole life with my father and mother. Getting to see that community, that family, that brotherhood, and getting to carry on that tradition of the military and the Marine Corps.”

(U.S. Marine Corps Story by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)