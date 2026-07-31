Teal Tuesday: "Rapid Support" Team Stands Strong for Awareness, Victims and Survivors

FORT EUSTIS, Va. — In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the "Rapid Support" team of the 597th Transportation Brigade stands united in teal to raise awareness and support victims and survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault. This monthly visual campaign serves as a visible reminder of the command's continuous commitment to building a safe, professional, and respectful workspace for every Soldier, civilian, and family member.

As we celebrate the nation's historic Semi quincentennial, marking 250 years of American independence, liberty, and selfless service, we are reminded that our operational readiness is built entirely on mutual trust, character, and professional discipline

By wearing teal, our civilian-soldier team is actively reinforcing a culture of prevention, safety, and mutual support across the formation.

Under the banner of 'Teal Tuesday: Standing Strong Against Sexual Assault,' the 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, 'Rapid Support' team stands together to show our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability across the Army.

The 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, Rapid Support Team stands together to show our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability across the Army.

Sexual assault has no place in our ranks; every Soldier and staff member deserves to serve in an environment free from harassment, assault, and fear.

This Teal Tuesday—and every Teal Tuesday—we stand in solidarity with victims and survivors, reaffirming our commitment to prevention, reporting, and advocacy.

This year-round focus is highlighted by our support of the #NotJustApril campaign.

This national movement serves as an active reminder that sexual assault prevention and victim support is a 365-day mission, demanding constant vigilance and support rather than just a single month of awareness.

This month, the brigade officially welcomed Staff Sgt. Jerica Link as the unit's incoming Sexual Assault Response Coordinator during our Teal Tuesday event on July 7.

Link, who arrives at the brigade from the Center for Initial Military Training right here at Fort Eustis, brings a remarkably diverse background to the "Rapid Support" family.

On top of her dedicated military service, she is a mother, a youth basketball coach, a fitness instructor, and a published author.

Her arrival represents a seamless continuation of the brigade's proactive advocacy and education efforts.

"All commanders and SHARP professionals are responsible for supporting the response to sexual harassment and sexual assault, and creating an environment where victims are encouraged to report these crimes," according to the newly updated Army Regulation 600-52 (SHARP Program). Army Regulation 600–52

The regulation further mandates that these harmful behaviors are "unlawful, incompatible with Army values, and destroy the Army's ability to accomplish the mission." Army Regulation 600–52

As Link assumes her new duties, the brigade also extends its deepest gratitude to Sgt. 1st Class Derek Oxendine, who has served faithfully as our SARC throughout the past few years and continues to support the unit and Joint Base Langley-Eustis SHARP program.

Oxendine's steady leadership and compassionate advocacy have left an enduring impact on the moral fiber and readiness of the entire command.

Col. Edward K. Woo, 597th Transportation Brigade commander, expressed deep pride in both leaders and the unit's proactive stance.

“I am incredibly proud of the Rapid Support team and your joint efforts to accomplish our daily mission to project the force,” said Woo.

He stressed that a critical part of that daily mission is looking out for one another and ensuring every member of our enterprise has a safe, supportive place to serve.

Whether we are managing our strategic gateways or standing together at home, we are dedicated to ensuring a safe, resilient, and ready force.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, confidential advocacy, crisis intervention, or support, please utilize the dedicated installation and national resources listed below:

Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) and SARC Provides 24/7 confidential advocacy and response capability for active duty, reservists, National Guard, retirees, and dependents (18 years and older) across Joint Base Langley-Eustis. JBLE 24/7 SHARP Hotline: 757-764-7272 Fort Eustis SHARP Office: 757-268-8967 DoD Safe Helpline (24/7 Confidential Support): 1-877-995-5247 | safehelpline.org Army Resilience Portal: armyresilience.army.mil Emergency 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifelines: National Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 (then press 1 for Veterans/Military) Crisis Text Line: Text 838255 to connect with a confidential counselor. Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chaplain Services: Provides absolute 100 percent confidential counseling, spiritual support, and family lifecycle assistance. Fort Eustis Chapel Office: 757-878-1316 or 757-878-1317 Family Life Chaplain: 757-878-2202 On-Call Duty Chaplain (Emergency): 757-878-1304 or 757-878-1450 Behavioral Health and Suicide Prevention: JBLE Behavioral Health Services (Active Duty): 757-314-7558 Fort Eustis Suicide Prevention Program Office: 315-719-2642