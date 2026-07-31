New Leadership, Same Mission: Col. Steven Slagle Assumes Command of Space Base Delta 3

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Space Base Delta 3 welcomed its newest leader as Col. Steven Slagle assumed command from Col. Andrew Dermanoski during an official change of command ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base, July 30, 2026. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant presided over the event, passing the delta guidon to Slagle to symbolize the transfer of authority and trust. As the emblem changed hands, attention turned toward the future, with Slagle taking the helm of an organization whose work remains fundamental to every mission executed across the installation. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Dermanoski’s two-year command serving as the mouthpiece for the installation and its people. With the responsibility of supporting over 7,000 personnel and the programs that support them from readiness to quality-of-life, SBD 3 plays an indispensable role in supporting LAAFB, laying the foundation for daily base operations. During the ceremony, Garrant praised the outgoing commander's steady direction and dedication to the mission. “Andy, you kept this entire base moving forward. Under your command, the Knights worked tirelessly in the background,” Garrant said. “You guarded this installation and kept our foundation strong during a period of complex transition.” Reflecting on his time in command, Dermanoski addressed the audience to express his gratitude to the military and civilian members who carry out the unit's daily work. “You have to punch above your weight class here … This is an amazing group of individuals that make an amazing team,” said Dermanoski. “They represent the best of what this nation has to offer.” Before stepping down, Dermanoski expressed full faith in the delta’s future and in the incoming leader selected to guide it forward. “You’ve got some great Airmen and Guardians, and your own challenges are coming. That’s going to require your leadership to move them both inside and outside the fence line,” he said to Slagle. “Trust your team, best of luck, enjoy the camaraderie of these Knights.” Accepting command, Slagle acknowledged the immense responsibility of leading a unit whose mission directly enables installation operations and space enterprise readiness and lethality. “The trust placed in me by the United States Space Force, and by each of you, is something that I will work every day to earn and fiercely defend,” said Slagle. “It is an honor of a lifetime to join this remarkable team, the community, and our stewardship extends beyond this installation.” Slagle closed by underscoring the critical daily contributions of the Guardians and Airmen serving with SBD 3 and pledged to build upon the strong foundation established by his predecessors. While leadership has changed hands, SBD 3's core objective remains unchanged, and the delta moves forward under a new commander carrying its proud legacy into a new chapter.