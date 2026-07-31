Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Intelligence Report Covers Trends, Segments And Regional Growth

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The Business Research Company's Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in dental imaging and a rising need for precise diagnostic tools. This technology plays a crucial role in dental care, particularly in orthodontics and implant treatments, making it a key area of growth in medical imaging.

Market Size and Growth Prospects for Cone Beam Computed Tomography by 2026

The cone beam computed tomography market is set to grow swiftly, increasing from $1.47 billion in 2025 to $1.65 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The market’s historical expansion is largely attributed to the growing incidence of dental disorders, the increasing volume of orthodontic and implant procedures, a broader adoption of digital dentistry, heightened demand for accurate diagnostic imaging, and the availability of cutting-edge imaging devices.

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Looking ahead, the CBCT market is projected to reach $2.61 billion by 2030, growing at an even faster CAGR of 12.2%. This anticipated surge is fueled by rising investments in dental imaging technologies, an increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic methods, the expansion of dental clinics especially in emerging markets, the growing use of artificial intelligence-driven treatment planning, and a greater focus on patient-specific imaging approaches. Key trends shaping the future include the widespread incorporation of AI for image reconstruction, the popularity of high-resolution dental imaging systems, demand for compact, clinic-friendly CBCT units, the development of multi-functional CBCT platforms, and efforts to optimize radiation exposure.

Understanding Cone Beam Computed Tomography and Its Applications

Cone beam computed tomography is a specialized imaging method where a cone-shaped X-ray beam rotates around the patient’s head to capture detailed images of specific small areas, typically used in dental scanning. This technique is essential for planning orthodontic treatment and dental implants, allowing clinicians to obtain clear, precise views of the jaw, teeth, and facial skeletal structures.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cone-beam-computed-tomography-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Factors Accelerating Growth in the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market

The rising prevalence of dental disorders is a significant factor propelling the growth of the CBCT market. Dental conditions, such as gum disease, tooth decay, and cavities, not only cause pain and discomfort but also impact daily activities like eating and overall self-confidence. CBCT technology enables early detection and accurate assessment of these conditions, greatly aiding endodontists in treatment planning and diagnosis. For example, in March 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases. Severe periodontal gum disease affects roughly 10 percent of the global population, potentially leading to tooth loss, while 2.3 billion people experience dental caries in their permanent teeth. Additionally, about 520 million children are affected by primary tooth decay. These widespread dental health issues are driving demand for advanced imaging solutions like CBCT.

Regional Outlook: Which Areas Will Lead the CBCT Market by 2026?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cone beam computed tomography market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes various geographic regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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