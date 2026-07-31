Aroostook Creative Network Awards Micro-Grants to County Artists

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Creative Network has awarded micro-grants to 15 artists from across Aroostook County, providing funding to support new creative projects, professional development, and career-building opportunities.

The grants support artists as they create new work, build professional skills, pursue career opportunities, and share their work with the public. This year's recipients represent a wide range of artistic disciplines, including pottery, film, painting, photography, and more.

The Aroostook Creative Network Micro-Grant Program is supported by the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

"Wintergreen has been honored to partner with the Maine Arts Commission over the past several years to bring these micro-grant opportunities to Aroostook County," said Allyson Midgley, executive director of Wintergreen Arts Center. "This was an incredibly competitive grant cycle, with requests far exceeding the funding available and so many outstanding artists applying. We are grateful to the Maine Arts Commission for its continued support and excited to see what this year's recipients accomplish."

"Artists are essential to the cultural and economic vitality of Aroostook County," said Julie Horn, Assistant Director of the Maine Arts Commission. "These micro-grants help artists take the next step in their creative practice while strengthening the communities where they live and work. We're grateful to partner with Wintergreen Arts Center to invest in local artists and expand creative opportunities across northern Maine."

The micro-grant program is administered by Wintergreen Arts Center. Applications were reviewed by a panel of artists and arts and cultural advocates representing southern, central, and northern Aroostook County.

2026 Aroostook Creative Network Micro-Grant Recipients

Elizabeth Allen, Katherine Bestwick, Samantha Csizmesia, Elisabeth Dumond, Joanna Dumond, Brianna Gerrish, Amanda Giberson, Holly Hess, Gina Parent, Sophie Ouellette, Andrew Serfes, Sarah Smith, Norith Soth, Frank Sullivan, and Katherine Young.