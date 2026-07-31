Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

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The Business Research Company's Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The computed tomography (CT) scanner market has been gaining significant traction in recent years, driven by advancements in medical imaging and increasing demand for precise diagnostic tools. As healthcare facilities expand and focus more on early disease detection, the CT scanner market is poised for notable growth. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market Size and Growth Outlook

The CT scanner market has experienced robust growth, with its size projected to rise from $8.22 billion in 2025 to $8.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This upward trend during the recent past is largely due to the expansion of sophisticated medical imaging infrastructure, a higher incidence of both chronic and acute diseases, wider adoption of CT imaging for diagnostic purposes, supportive reimbursement policies, and growth in hospital imaging departments.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its solid growth trajectory, reaching $12.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by increased investments in cutting-edge imaging technologies, the rising need for early detection of diseases, growth in outpatient diagnostic centers, a growing emphasis on minimizing radiation exposure, and ongoing improvements in CT scanner performance. Key trends driving this growth include wider deployment of high-slice CT systems, greater use of AI-assisted image reconstruction, rising popularity of portable CT scanners, advancements in low-dose imaging, and a stronger focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Understanding What a Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Is

A computed tomography (CT) scanner is a medical device that combines X-ray technology with computer processing to generate detailed cross-sectional images of the body. These images provide doctors with more precise and comprehensive visual information than traditional X-rays, aiding in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of medical conditions.

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Primary Factors Bolstering Growth in the CT Scanner Market

One of the chief drivers behind the CT scanner market’s growth is the increasing prevalence of cancer. Cancer encompasses a variety of diseases marked by the uncontrolled proliferation and spread of abnormal cells within the body. This rise is mainly attributed to the aging global population, as longer life expectancies result in more individuals reaching older age groups where genetic mutations, environmental factors, and diminished immune function escalate cancer risks. CT scanners play a vital role in cancer management by delivering detailed 3D and cross-sectional images that support early diagnosis, precise tumor localization, accurate staging, treatment planning, and ongoing patient monitoring. This enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and improve clinical outcomes. For example, the American Cancer Society reported in April 2024 that approximately 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2022, with 9.7 million deaths, and projects that the number of cases will increase to 35 million by 2050. Such figures underscore cancer’s significant impact on accelerating demand for CT scanning technologies.

Dominant and Emerging Regions in the CT Scanner Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the CT scanner market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of imaging technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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