The Tinderwoods to Perform at South Pass City State Historic Site as Part of Tunes on the Trail Concert Series

SOUTH PASS CITY, Wyo. – July 31, 2026 – Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is pleased to present The Tinderwoods as part of the 2026 Tunes on the Trail concert series—a second-year initiative that blends live acoustic music with outdoor recreation in Wyoming’s scenic state parks.



The event at South Pass City State Historic Site will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a hike (optional) followed by a live, 90-minute performance surrounded by nature. If attendees opt out of the hike, they should meet at the Dance Hall at 5 p.m.

Hike Start Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Meeting Location for Hike: Dance Hall

Dance Hall Hike Distance and Difficulty: 2 miles round-trip, moderate to steep terrain.

2 miles round-trip, moderate to steep terrain. Performance Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

5:30-7 p.m. Performance Location: Mouth of the English Tunnel

*Accessibility options are available. Please contact South Pass City State Historic Site in advance to explore these options: (307) 332-3684.

This Tunes on the Trail event features The Tinderwoods, an Americana folk band from Lander, Wyoming. Their debut EP, Small Town Long Streets, won 2nd place in the Wyoming Public Radio people’s choice award in 2025.



Joe Ellis, superintendent of South Pass City State Historic Site, stated, “South Pass City State Historic Site is excited to host Tunes on the Trail. Music was an important part of the history of South Pass City. Historically, miners and town folk alike enjoyed music daily, and this is a cool opportunity to feel what it may have been like in SPC during the gold rush.”



General admission at South Pass City State Historic Site is $4 for Wyoming residents, $8 for non-residents, with free admission for kids 17 & under. However, all Tunes on the Trail events are free, and no additional event fees are charged.



Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, explore the site, and take in the full experience. If you plan to hike, be sure to bring water, sunscreen, bug spray, appropriate footwear, and anything you might need. In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the park's social media channels at @SouthPassCityStateHistoricSite.



While registration is not mandatory, it is encouraged to help staff plan effectively. Please RSVP on the event's Eventbrite page at bit.ly/TunesAtSouthPassCity.



Attending? Tag your photos with #TunesOnTheTrail #WyoParks and #WyoRec.



Tunes on the Trail is a summer concert series presented by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, and the Wyoming Arts Council, all under the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR). The program celebrates Wyoming’s natural and cultural assets while supporting local musicians through the Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI).



To stay updated on upcoming events, follow us on our Facebook pages: @WyomingArtsCouncil, @WyoRec, and @WyomingStateParks. You can also learn more about the diverse programs offered by Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources at wyospcr.wyo.gov.

Figure 1: The Tinderwoods, image courtesy of the band.



Contact:

Jamie Hansen, Outreach Coordinator

Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation

(307) 460-8794 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.