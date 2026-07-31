RPM Healthcare Urges CMS: Preserve Proven Remote Monitoring Care Models in Proposed 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

Company highlights clinical outcomes, nursing oversight, and the importance of maintaining patient access as CMS weighs changes to its remote monitoring policy

Our priority is protecting continuity of care and ensuring providers can continue using effective clinical models that meet rigorous standards for quality, accountability, and patient safety.” — Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring solutions provider serving health systems, large physician groups, and specialty clinics, today responded to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ proposed 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which includes potential changes affecting Remote Physiologic Monitoring and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring services.The proposal is not a final rule - CMS is accepting public comments through September 14, 2026, giving patients, providers, health systems, clinicians, and other stakeholders an opportunity to submit evidence before the agency issues its final policy.RPM Healthcare is advocating for CMS to preserve flexible clinical staffing models, including the use of qualified vendor-employed nursing professionals. The company believes a direct-employment restriction is unnecessary and could disrupt established care programs without improving clinical quality, oversight, or patient safety.“Remote monitoring works because it combines timely clinical intervention, strong nursing governance, and continuous connection between patients and their care teams,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “Our priority is protecting continuity of care and ensuring providers can continue using effective clinical models that meet rigorous standards for quality, accountability, and patient safety. Nothing changes for patients today, and we are making the case that proven, well-governed nursing models should remain available to the healthcare organizations that depend on them.”Clinical outcomes demonstrate the value of these programs. In one remote monitoring program with a leading NY Health System, heart failure hospitalizations were reduced by 67% , illustrating how proactive monitoring and timely clinical intervention can help prevent avoidable escalations in care.RPM Healthcare’s model is supported by clinical leadership, nursing oversight, quality-management systems, standardized escalation protocols, training, analytics, and documented workflows. These safeguards help clinicians identify risk, intervene appropriately, and maintain clear accountability for patient care.The company’s position is that clinical quality and accountability should be evaluated based on the strength of the care model - not solely on the employment relationship of the clinical professionals delivering the service. RPM Healthcare is submitting evidence regarding the clinical, access, patient experience, and cost implications of the proposed changes and will continue working with healthcare leaders and policymakers throughout the rulemaking process.RPM Healthcare will continue advocating for policies that promote strong program integrity, preserve provider flexibility, support clinical accountability, and protect patient access to effective remote and longitudinal care.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

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