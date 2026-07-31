Cape May County Zoo Invites the Public to Name Its Newest Zebra Foal

The Cape May County Zoo is inviting the public to help name its newest resident, a female zebra foal born on July 17, 2026. Community members can vote for one of three finalist names (Gloria, Gemma, or Terra) by making a donation to the Zoo either in-person or online, with every vote supporting the care and feeding of the Zoo's animals.

Here is how it works. Each donation counts as votes toward the donor's chosen name, and larger donations count as more votes. The name that raises the most in total donations by August 16 will become the foal's official name. All proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals at the Cape May County Zoo.

To vote online, visit www.cmczoo.com and follow the photo of the baby zebra featured on the homepage. The winning name will be announced on the Zoo's Facebook and Instagram pages on August 17.

"This naming contest is a fun way for the public to connect with the Zoo, while directly supporting the animals who call it home," said Commissioner Vice Director, Andrew Bulakowski. "Every donation helps us keep providing the highest standard of care."