Complete Blood Count Device Market Demonstrates Long-Term Growth Potential At 5.9% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Complete Blood Count Device Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The complete blood count (CBC) device market has been witnessing steady expansion, driven by advancements in healthcare diagnostics and increasing demand for efficient blood testing. As the medical community emphasizes faster and more accurate blood analysis, this sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its growth, regional dynamics, and key market drivers.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Complete Blood Count Device Market

The market for complete blood count devices has experienced solid growth, with its value expected to rise from $4.33 billion in 2025 to $4.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This upward trend has been propelled by increased volumes of clinical diagnostic testing, growing automation in hospital laboratories, the rising burden of chronic illnesses, the availability of standardized protocols for blood testing, and a heightened demand for routine health screenings. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $5.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Key factors supporting this growth include the expanding use of decentralized diagnostics, more investments in smart lab infrastructure, a surge in demand for rapid test results, the broadening scope of preventive healthcare testing, and ongoing innovations in hematology technologies. Noteworthy trends anticipated during this time frame are the increased deployment of automated hematology analyzers, a rising preference for point-of-care CBC devices, greater integration of AI-powered diagnostics, expansion of high-throughput laboratory solutions, and a stronger focus on improving diagnostic precision and speed.

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Understanding the Role and Function of CBC Devices

Complete blood count devices are essential medical instruments designed to conduct comprehensive blood analyses by measuring various blood components and their characteristics. By automating this process, CBC devices enable healthcare providers to obtain accurate and timely results, facilitating informed decisions regarding patient diagnosis and treatment strategies. These devices are critical tools in the detection and monitoring of numerous health conditions, making them a cornerstone in clinical laboratories worldwide.

Key Factors Promoting Growth in the Complete Blood Count Device Market

One of the main drivers fueling the growth of the CBC device market is the increasing prevalence of blood disorders. Such conditions disrupt the normal production, functionality, or structure of blood cells, impairing overall blood performance. The rise in these disorders is closely connected to lifestyle-related diseases, where poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, and stress contribute to issues such as anemia and clotting abnormalities. CBC devices play a vital role in diagnosing these conditions by analyzing blood composition and identifying abnormalities, enabling clinicians to detect clotting problems early and administer timely treatment.

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Significance of Blood Disorder Trends in Market Expansion

For example, in May 2024, the Canadian Cancer Society reported that 4,100 new cases of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, were diagnosed in Canada, with 1,750 deaths attributed to the disease. This statistic underscores the growing health challenges linked to blood disorders, which in turn drive the demand for advanced CBC devices. As awareness and diagnosis rates increase, the need for reliable and efficient blood testing equipment continues to rise, supporting market growth.

Regional Market Distribution and Growth Patterns in the CBC Device Market

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the complete blood count device market in 2025, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of diagnostic technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising government initiatives, and growing awareness about blood health. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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