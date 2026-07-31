Comedian Caitlin Peluffo: 'Hot Men Aren’t Funny'

Caitlin Peluffo. Books That Changed My Life.

The Brooklyn-based standup sounds off on unfunny tall guys, losing her virginity three times, and the raunchy book that inspired her to try comedy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the latest episode of Books That Changed My Life, stand-up comedian Caitlin Peluffo joins host Chris "Bulldog" Collins to discuss Screw Everyone: Sleeping My Way to Monogamy by Ophira Eisenberg, the memoir Peluffo says convinced her she could do stand-up herself.Peluffo, who grew up in San Bruno, California, and moved to Brooklyn for a master's at Pratt Institute, first encountered the book in a humor writing class. Reading Eisenberg — a working stand-up who hosted NPR's Ask Me Another and has performed on The Moth — sent her down a rabbit hole of Gotham sets and deep dives. The two are now friends."Every other line in this book is a joke. This is a stand-up's book," Peluffo says. "It made me want to try stand-up and believe I could do it — because she was doing it."Beyond the joke density, Peluffo credits Eisenberg with helping her reframe her own sexual history as material rather than something to hide."She made me feel less shameful about my own sexual past. It's like, oh, that can be used as jokes. It's not something I have to keep hidden and buried."Honesty, she argues, is the whole game: "Usually when you're like, 'maybe I'll switch it to this because it's funnier' — no, the honest thing is always the funniest thing."The episode moves from the book into Peluffo's own material and dating history, including a working thesis on why the best comics aren’t always the easiest on the eyes:"Hot men with no trauma just kind of get it. They're like, 'I'm 6'4", I don't have to try.' It's a lazy thinking kind of deal. Women — the trauma threat is around every corner, so we learn how to laugh at it."Elsewhere in the conversation, Peluffo recounts losing her virginity three times (with surprise guest appearances from a school custodian and the San Bruno Police Department), an ex-boyfriend who was arrested for taking upskirt photos on the train, and a hookup who panicked mid-morning-after that her collection of vintage cameras had been recording him.She also reads aloud from the book's now-notorious Garfield chapter, in which Eisenberg recalls going home with a male comic, stumbling unwittingly into a Garfield (yes, the cat) themed sex lair. Peluffo points to that as the moment she "fell in love instantly" with Eisenberg's writing.Peluffo's self-produced stand-up special Prosciutto Rose is available now on her YouTube channel.Watch the full episode HERE. About Books That Changed My Life:“Books That Changed My Life,” hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, is a YouTube show exploring how great books transform us in profound and unexpected ways. Each episode features a special guest sharing a book that shaped or inspired them, sparking deep conversations and unearthing unfiltered personal stories.Recent guests include R&B singer Eric Benét, soap opera legend Susan Lucci, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, actress and reality star Lisa Rinna, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television legend Kelsey Grammer.

Caitlin Peluffo on "Screw Everyone":

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