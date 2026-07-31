Second Flat Fire expands to over 102,000 acres as firefighters prepare for weekend weather shift

The lightning-caused Second Flat Fire has grown to 102,926 acres and is 18 percent contained as of Friday morning. A total of 278 personnel are currently assigned to the incident, which is being managed by California Interagency Incident Management Team 4.

Firefighters report that containment lines on the northern end of the fire continue to look good thanks to recent suppression efforts. Crews are moving forward with small tactical firing operations in that area to further strengthen those perimeters. Along the eastern flank, containment lines near Lone Pine Road are holding strong, and firefighters are walking the edge to check for any remaining hot spots.

On the southern edge of the fire, aerial resources are once again being prioritized to protect critical infrastructure. Aircraft are being used to defend transmission lines that serve the nearby communities of Burns and Hines.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal continues to support the fire under the Emergency Conflagration Act, invoked on July 26. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized five structural task forces to assist with the incident, with teams providing mutual aid through both day and night shifts to meet local protection needs.

Weather and Hazards: Incident officials are bracing for elevated fire weather conditions forecasted for the weekend as a dry cold front moves through the area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist, with relative humidity values dropping into the single digits and northerly afternoon winds gusting up to 15 mph.

Community Meeting: A community meeting is scheduled for tonight, Friday, July 31, at the Harney County Community Center (478 N. Broadway Ave., Burns). Fire management personnel will be on hand to provide updates and answer questions from the public.

Evacuations and Safety: Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Second Flat Fire area. Residents are urged to stay informed by following the Harney County Sheriff’s Office and Harney County Emergency Management on Facebook.

For real-time updates on road conditions and closures, travelers should visit www.tripcheck.com. A dedicated fire information line is available at 541-970-7130 between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.