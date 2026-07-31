Dr. Ravi Somayazula Introduces Preservé® Breast Augmentation with Motiva® Implants in Houston

Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD, Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD, performing a Preservé Breast Augmentation in Costa Rica

Advanced surgical training is one of the most important ways I continue to grow as a surgeon and bring the best possible care back to my patients.” — Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ravi Somayazula at Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Associates is proud to introduce Preservé® Breast Augmentation with Motiva® Implants , an advanced, tissue-preserving breast enhancement technique now available to suitable patients in Houston. Designed to minimize disruption to natural breast anatomy, Preservéoffers a modern alternative for women seeking breast enhancement with longer-lasting results, a faster return to daily life, and the potential option of being awake.PreservéBreast Augmentation requires specialized surgical training and is not available through every plastic surgeon. Dr. Ravi pursued hands-on instruction in the technique so eligible patients at Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery can now consider this option alongside traditional breast augmentation and other personalized breast procedures.A New Option in Modern Breast AugmentationPreservéby Motiva is a less invasive breast augmentation technique developed around the preservation of native breast tissue, sensation, supportive structures, and chest muscles. Rather than creating the implant pocket through more conventional methods, the technique uses specialized Motivatechnologies to prepare the pocket in a less disruptive, controlled manner and place the implant through a smaller incision.For the right patient, Preservémay offer:- A tissue-preserving approach to breast augmentation- A faster return to many normal activities- Option to remain awake in select patients- Reduced disruption to native breast structures- Preservation of chest muscle function and breast sensation- A smaller incision- Natural-looking enhancement- Motivaimplants designed to move and feel more like natural breast tissueA highlight of Preservéis the option of performing the surgery without traditional general anesthesia in appropriately selected patients. Using local anesthesia with sedation, Dr. Ravi can keep the patient comfortable while offering an awake breast augmentation experience tailored to her anatomy, health history, and treatment plan.What This Means for Patients at Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & AssociatesThe addition of Preservéexpands the range of breast augmentation options Dr. Ravi can tailor to each patient. Implant selection remains only one part of the plan. Breast dimensions, tissue quality, skin elasticity, nipple position, existing support, lifestyle, and long-term goals all influence which technique will create the most appropriate result.Preservémay be well suited to women who have good overall breast shape and want additional volume without extensive tissue disruption. Patients with significant breast descent, stretched skin, or a lower nipple position may achieve a better result with a breast lift, traditional breast augmentation, or a combined procedure.During consultation, Dr. Ravi evaluates these factors carefully before recommending Preservé, a traditional augmentation technique, or another surgical plan.Specialized Hands-On Training in Costa RicaBefore introducing Preservéat Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ravi traveled to Costa Rica to complete advanced, hands-on training at Establishment Labs, the manufacturer of Motivabreast implants. The immersive educational program brought together a select group of plastic surgeons from around the world to learn the Preservétechnique through lectures, cadaveric dissection, and live surgical cases. While many participating surgeons observed, Dr. Ravi was selected to perform surgery during the live training, gaining firsthand experience with the technique under the guidance of the surgeons who helped develop and refine the procedure.The experience allowed him to work directly with the specialized instrumentation, refine the technical sequence, and evaluate the procedure through the perspective of an experienced breast surgeon . He returned to Houston prepared to offer Preservéselectively and with a clear understanding of which patients stand to benefit most.A Message from Dr. Ravi Somayazula“Advanced surgical training is one of the most important ways I continue to grow as a surgeon and bring the best possible care back to my patients,” said Dr. Ravi Somayazula, founder of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery. “Preservéis an exciting advancement because it is designed to preserve more of the breast’s natural anatomy, with the goal of supporting long-lasting results for appropriately selected patients. The hands-on training in Costa Rica gave me the opportunity to refine the technique alongside experienced surgeons, allowing me to confidently bring this innovative option back to my practice.”Why Specialized Experience MattersPreservéBreast Augmentation is a distinct surgical technique that requires dedicated education, specialized instrumentation, and careful patient selection. Its benefits depend on more than the implant itself. Pocket creation, implant placement, respect for the breast’s support structures, and long-term planning all shape the outcome.Dr. Ravi brings more than 15 years of experience and thousands of cosmetic breast procedures to the process. His breast augmentation plans are developed around each patient’s anatomy and desired proportions, with close attention to tissue support, implant position, recovery, and how the breasts may change over time.The addition of Preservéreflects Dr. Ravi’s continued commitment to surgical innovation and gives Houston patients access to a specialized breast enhancement technique that remains limited to appropriately trained providers. For many women who have delayed breast augmentation because of concerns about anesthesia or a lengthy recovery, Preservémay offer an exciting new option to discuss during their consultation.About Dr. Ravi SomayazulaDr. Ravi Somayazula is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery in Houston, Texas. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breast and body and is known for a meticulous, patient-centered approach that prioritizes natural-looking outcomes, surgical safety, and individualized planning. With advanced training, extensive experience, and a reputation for refined results, Dr. Ravi has become a trusted expert for patients seeking elevated aesthetic care in Houston and beyond.About Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & AssociatesBody By Ravi Plastic Surgery is a Houston-based aesthetic practice offering surgical and non-surgical care in a sophisticated, physician-led setting. Known for breast and body contouring, personalized treatment planning, and a high-touch patient experience, the practice provides continuity of care from consultation through recovery and long-term maintenance.

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