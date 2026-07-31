Maryland Stadium Authority Appoints Lindsey V. Parker as Executive Director

Transformational leader brings record of innovation to MSA's 40th year

BALTIMORE, MD — The Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Lindsey V. Parker as Executive Director, effective September 2026.

Parker brings more than 15 years of senior executive leadership in public administration, technology, and organizational transformation to the role. She succeeds Manervia W. Riddick, a member of the MSA Board of Directors since July 1, 2009, who has served as interim executive director following the retirement of Executive Director Michael Frenz in April. The Board expressed its gratitude to Riddick for her steady stewardship of the Authority.

“The Maryland Stadium Authority turned 40 this year in a position of genuine strength — from the stadiums that define Baltimore to the schools we have built in communities across the state,” said Craig A. Thompson, Chair of the MSA Board of Directors. “Lindsey Parker is the right leader to grow Maryland's sports economy and deliver real opportunities for students, workers, businesses, and communities across the state.”

Parker joins MSA after holding high-ranking executive roles in the District of Columbia government. She served as Chief of Staff to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, coordinating execution across a $21 billion government and 34,000-employee organization. Earlier, she held the dual role of Chief Technology Officer and Assistant City Administrator — leading a 600-person technology enterprise while overseeing DC's operations across human resources, procurement, real estate, and more than 800 government facilities. Most recently, she led the District's redevelopment strategy for the 180-acre RFK Stadium campus, aligning government, private sector, and community partners around a new stadium and mixed-use district.

Parker holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University.

“The Maryland Stadium Authority is a major player in the economic engine of the state, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team and work with this Board to continue a 40-year win streak by delivering more opportunities for residents, visitors and businesses alike,” said Parker.

“We are proud to welcome Lindsey Parker to Team Maryland,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “MSA's work touches communities across the state, and together we are building a Maryland that leads with excellence and leaves no one behind.”

This new leadership comes at a critical and exciting moment — as Maryland moves to cement its status as one of America's premier sports and entertainment destinations. The $400 million Pimlico Racecourse redevelopment is transforming Park Heights and securing the Preakness Stakes in Maryland for generations. And the complex surrounding Camden Yards — one of the most celebrated venues in American sports — hold some of the most exciting development potential in the country.

About the Maryland Stadium Authority

The Maryland Stadium Authority was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1986 to build, manage, and maintain quality facilities to retain Major League Baseball and return the National Football League to Maryland. MSA's mission has expanded significantly over the decades to include school construction, convention facilities, racing, economic development, and sports tourism. To date, MSA has completed more than $7 billion in projects across the state. MSA manages approximately $2 billion in total assets, with $762 million in active construction funding supporting projects in communities across Maryland. For more information, visit mdstad.com

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Download a copy of headshot by clicking here (credit Khalid Naji-Allah)